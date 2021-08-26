On a partly cloudy, windy day at French Regional Park in Plymouth, a long, red cylinder floats near the swimming buoys on Medicine Lake. To beachgoers and passersby, it looks nothing more than just that: a random floating object. But to kids in the Teen Adventures Log Rolling Program through Three Rivers Park District, it serves as a form of exciting entertainment and healthy competition. The red cylinder, known as a Key Log, a portable, synthetic log roll, is the alternative to using a real log and is based locally in St. Louis Park.
Since 2013, the park district has offered a summer log rolling program for kids 13 to 19 years old. Heather Gordon, Recreation Program Specialist with Three Rivers Park District, purchased the Key Logs in 2013 after seeing a booth of theirs at a mountaineering expo in 2012. Having never log rolled before, Gordon was trained by Key Log staff on how to do log rolling and how to teach it to students and groups.
Here are some of Gordon’s tips for those wanting to become proficient in log rolling:
Think about a log having an invisible line that runs down the center of the log. However, because the log moves, the line is always moving as well.
Try to stay on top of that ever-changing invisible line.
To do that, have a relaxed, athletic stance and always move your feet, and don’t stay still. “Move your feet and look over your shoulder towards the end of the log,” Gordon said. “Don’t watch yourself, look towards the end of the log.”
This specific day, Gordon brought five teenagers and a fellow staff member out in the waist-high water for the 90-minute long session. She said one kid in the class had log rolled before, two had done it once, and for the other two, this was their first time. “The kids were enthusiastic about log rolling,” Gordon said. “And they all did really well.”
Throughout the summer, Gordon said the district sees anywhere from 200 to 300 kids in log rolling classes, not including private groups that use the Key Log for events. Three Rivers Park District is just one of many organizations that use Key Log as equipment for log rolling. Abby Hoeschler Delaney, co-founder and president of Key Log Rolling, has had a front-row seat to the sport all her life.
Delaney grew up in a family of champion rollers. Her mom, Judy Scheer Hoeschler, was a seven-time log rolling world champion in her own right and would bring Abby to the local YMCA when she was young for log rolling classes. When she went to college on the East Coast, Abby brought a wood log with her to teach classes.
Since logs weigh roughly 500 pounds, she began to think of a way where people can do log rolling without having to haul a quarter-ton of weight wherever they go. “I thought, ‘if this sport is going to go anywhere, we need to have a lighter piece of equipment,’” Abby said. So she started working with the Winona Canoe Company at Winona State University on a design for a synthetic log and before she knew it, they had a product on the market in 2013.
Abby said Key Log had a great reception early on, with people from all over the country interested in learning more about log rolling. From parks and recreation groups to summer camps and colleges, Key Log became the first spot for log rolling to learn and grow in the sport.
Since the company’s founding, Key Log has helped start over 500 log rolling programs around the country in all 50 states, including nine different countries. All of this is to help popularize the sport which in turn helps Abby and the company’s ultimate dream. “Our vision is to make log rolling an Olympic sport.”
Starting programs and bringing awareness to the sport is the first of many steps to making that dream a reality for Key Log. Abby said there is a backbone for an international governing body for log rolling, a necessity for any prospective Olympic event. But for the other have-tos to be featured in the Olympics, she said it checks a lot of boxes: Exciting to watch, check. Easy to understand, two people trying to dislodge each other from a log without making contact, check. Easy to put on TV, needing only a handful of stationary cameras, check.
Aside from the Olympic value, log rolling can be an entertaining group activity that intersects fun with exercise. “It’s a great cardio workout, and you’re having fun,” Abby said. “The biggest thing is to give it a try.”
Occasionally Gordon will put the Key Log in the water for anyone to try, not just in a class setting. She said kids will often want to keep doing it so much, the log will be out in the water for over two hours. “It is a great activity that you can better at,” Gordon said. “You never know when a Key Log might show up at a Three Rivers beach.”
Places like the Minneapolis Log Rolling Club, North Star Log Rolling, and Blue Ox Log Rolling are places for beginners to learn about the sport and try it out. But beware: if you give it a taste, you might want some more. “Try it and you won’t just try it once. You will be addicted,” Gordon said. “It is so fun.”
In order to stay on the moving log, your feet must always be moving. Abby hopes that the same momentum continues for log rolling, to reach their goal of the Olympic stage. “Log rolling can be on the same stage as these Olympic sports,” Abby said. “I want to see this sport on the highest stage. It deserves to be on that stage.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.