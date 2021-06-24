Looking for something to do with the spouse or friends Friday night, June 25? Come to FYCC’s Dueling Piano event.
It will be outside at Albertville Central Park from 6 to 10 p.m. So bring a lawn chair and enjoy a evening of music, dancing, food and drink. Go to myfycc.com to sign up.
