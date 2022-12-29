Future business park is expected to bring new jobs to St. Michael

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded a $609,720 grant to St. Michael. The grant will be used to construct streets and utilities for a 32-acre business park on the corner of Naber Avenue NE and Highway 241.
The grant was awarded through DEED’s Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure Grant Program (BDPI). The business park is supposed to create more jobs in St. Michael.
“Ideally that is the goal, to create a project that is worthwhile for the community and provides jobs,” Nick Preisler, City Engineer for St. Michael said in an interview.
According to the city, the business park is estimated to create 150 jobs within five years. The project is predicted to cost $1.2 million and the taxable value of the land is supposed to increase by $22 million, based on engineer estimates.
The concept plan has at least four lots. However, Community Development Director for St. Michael Marc Weigle stated that some of the interested buyers may want to buy two lots and put in one building instead of two separate ones.
“The layout will be the same as far as the cul-de-sac coming off of Naber Avenue and bisecting the site. Minimally we will have two buildings, one on either side of the cul-de-sac, but likely it will be three to four,” Weigle said.
Most of the site grading should be done in 2023 and utilities and streets are predicted to be built in 2024. They’re hoping for one or two buyers to be putting up buildings in 2024 as well. There is expected to be around 200,000 to 300,000 square feet of new industrial space.
“Get the word out for us, we’re looking for interested buyers,” Weigle said.
