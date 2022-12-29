Future business park is expected to bring new jobs to St. Michael

(Photo courtesy of the city of St. Michael)

A future 32-acre business park in St. Michael recently received a $609,720 Minnesota DEED grant.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded a $609,720 grant to St. Michael. The grant will be used to construct streets and utilities for a 32-acre business park on the corner of Naber Avenue NE and Highway 241.

The grant was awarded through DEED’s Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure Grant Program (BDPI). The business park is supposed to create more jobs in St. Michael.

