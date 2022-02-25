The Catholic Schools Raffle returns this winter to Mary Queen of Peace Catholic School in Rogers, giving the opportunity to turn $5 into a brand-new car or $20,000 in cash while supporting the local Catholic school.
Students from Mary Queen of Peace Catholic School have joined students from 85 other schools across Minnesota, and South Dakota in selling the $5 tickets. Each ticket purchased gives ticket buyers the opportunity to win a 2022 Ford Escape (or $20,000 in cash), or other great prizes totaling $40,000 in value.
Every penny of every ticket sold stays at the school thanks to the raffle’s sole sponsor Catholic United Financial. The St. Paul-based company provides all the prizes and promotion materials for the raffle at no cost to the participating schools.
Now in its 13th year, the Catholic Schools Raffle has raised over $11 million for Catholic schools in Minnesota and South Dakota. This year, Catholic United is challenging the 86 participating schools to collectively raise $1.5 million during the six-week selling period.
To help reach this goal, Mary Queen of Peace Catholic School hopes to sell enough tickets to raise $13,500. The money raised allows schools like Mary Queen of Peace Catholic School to provide tuition assistance, update technology systems or to cover the cost of special learning opportunities like guest speakers and field trips.
Ticket sales began on Jan. 14 and will run through Feb. 27. Tickets are only available at participating schools. The Grand Prize drawing ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Catholic United Financial Home Office in St. Paul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.