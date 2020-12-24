The phrase “family owned business” has special meaning to Bill Christenson.
His father opened Dick’s Bar & Grill in Osseo in 1956. His family has been involved since.
Dick’s is more than gourmet burgers and cold beer. It’s all about family.
So when Christenson had to lay off 30 employees due to COVID-19 and government shutdowns, it hit hard. They, too, he said, are part of his family.
Seeing his quaint and cozy restaurant sit empty brings an overflow of emotions – none of which are positive. The combination of sadness, anger and confusion as to why the restaurant industry has been singled out is hard to avoid. Those emotions grew stronger when Gov. Tim Walz implemented his second coronavirus-related shutdown of indoor dining since mid-March.
“Restaurants are so visible. We are something out there that people notice,” Christenson said. “When they shut the bars and restaurants down, it makes it easy for the government because it makes it look like they’re doing something. If you really look at how many COVID cases they can trace to the bars, it’s very few.
“What’s hard is we have all these employees. A lot of them are high school and college kids who pay their bills with it. For a lot of them, this is their second job. It helps pay their mortgage and their other bills. And all of the sudden you have to lay them off. They are depending on this second job, and you feel really bad about it. It just bugs me that we have to do this.”
Last week, Walz extended the indoor dining ban until Jan. 11 while loosening restrictions on fitness centers and family gatherings. Retail stores were not included in the most recent ban as they were in the spring and early summer.
“Let’s face it. If you went to Home Depot or Mill’s Fleet Farm or Cabella’s – you stand in line and there’s not much social distancing,” Christenson said. “Those places get massive crowds, so why are they picking on us? We’re out there and people notice us, so it makes it easy to target us because it makes it look like they’re doing something to control this.
“We kind of knew the shutdown would be extended. If he didn’t let us open for St. Patrick’s Day or Thanksgiving week, why would we think he’s going to let us open on Christmas or New Year’s Eve?”
During the current shutdown, Dick’s is open for takeout and off-sale from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Help could arrive soon in the state in the form of grants under a plan passes by the Minnesota legislature last week.
Under the relief package, up to $88 million will be distributed by the state Department of Revenue, which will use tax records to identify bars, restaurants, bowling alleys, breweries, coffee shops and some fitness centers that have seen at least a 30% drop in sales revenue from last year.
The amount of help each business receive ranges from $10,000 to $45,000 depending on number of employees. Business owners are expected to start seeing checks by the end of the month or early January. The Department of Revenue estimates 5,800 business will qualify for the financial assistance.
CLIVE’S ROADHOUSE FACING SIMILAR ISSUES
The situation isn’t much different a few miles away at Clive’s Roadhouse in Champlin. Clive’s Roadhouse typically employs about 45-55 people per location. They also have restaurants in Blaine, Burnsville and Rogers.
Ryan Pechia is an Area General Manager for Clive’s and said the timing of this shutdown has hit hard since the fourth quarter is typically the busiest. Clive’s locations were closed from March 18 through June 9 during the initial shutdown. When they reopened, Pechia said things were going well as staff learned on the fly how to run a successful operation at 50% capacity.
“This is normally a time when we are employing the most people and bringing in the most revenue,” Pechia said. “Initially I was disappointed (when the second shutdown was announced) - for a few different reasons. The main reason is that we have a large number of managers and team members that are furloughed for the short-term, and keeping our team together and getting everyone back to work is our top priority.
“Another reason being that, I feel we have followed all the guidelines and implemented everything that has been asked of us. The amount of new systems, and effort that our teams have done to make the restaurants as safe as possible is really incredible. But at the end of the day, I do understand the bigger picture and I am looking forward to us getting the go-ahead to safely re -open for indoor dining in January.”
With multiple locations, Clive’s businesses were uniquely affected. When youth sports resumed, business started returning to the Blaine location. The return of adult softball and hockey leagues also provided a boost. Youth sports, along with high school activities, are expected to resume after the holidays.
RULES FRUSTRATING
Along with half-full restaurants, owners have had to deal with other restrictions such as 10 p.m. closing time. It was implemented to discourage the younger crowds from gathering in large numbers in situations where they may not have been at their best when it came to decision-making.
Add Christenson to the list of owners who wasn’t a fan that policy. He hopes that doesn’t return when indoor dining returns.
“When they did the 10 p.m. closing thing -- that was a disaster. It’s an absolute nightmare,” Christenson said. “In the bars, at least they’re wearing masks and there is some social distancing when the younger adults come out. When they close it down at 10, the governor is mistaken when he thinks these kids are going to go home and watch TV with a bowl of popcorn.
What they’re going to do is go have home parties and bonfires. That weekend when he shut it down at 10, a lot of the off-sales around the colleges had big time keg sales. So what he did was force them out of the bars where it was controlled and into parties where it’s not controlled because you can bet they’re not wearing masks there. Had they asked us if this was a good idea, we’d say ‘no’ because you’re putting them in an environment that isn’t controlled.”
Owners who have opted to defy the shutdown, Christenson said, also are not helping the overall cause. Several Minnesota eateries have chosen ignore the order and open their doors, leaving them vulnerable to losing their liquor license along with possible fines.
“That’s just crazy stuff. They haven’t thought this over,” Christenson said. “It’s not fair to the guy down the street who is obeying the laws and what the state says, and then these guys go against it.”
Everyone seems to agree on this – the hope that vaccines prove effective and some sense of normalcy returns soon. Until then, better communication could help avoid potential further restrictions.
“We’ve been around long enough so we can survive,” Christenson said. “We own the property. The ones who are in trouble and have to rent and lease are in trouble. We’ll be okay. The Minnesota Beverage League and the Restaurant Association have been really good. They’ve got our backs, but the governor and his office – they don’t ask our opinion. They just do what they want to do and they don’t reason things out. That’s a little disheartening.
“We want what’s good for everybody. It’s like they don’t trust us.”
