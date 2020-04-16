Maple Grove resident Steve Odenthal has found a use for some of his extra time during this social distancing time due to COVID-19.
He has created a way to share homemade meals with area residents.
Odenthal’s journey into cooking started before most things shut down in the state last month.
“About 20 years ago I had an occasion where I found myself raising my three daughters by myself,” he said. “I had no prior cooking knowledge and found myself feeding them mac and cheese out of a box. I knew that wasn’t going to work long-term, so I got myself into the kitchen and taught myself to cook.”
He found out early, that he not only had a love for it, but he also had a knack for flavors, especially with baking.
“For many years now, my mom and my wife and many of my friends have been urging me to somehow start selling my baked goods,” he added. “I’ve heard often that my cheesecake is better than the Cheesecake Factory. I don’t know about that, but I do know that it is quite tasty.”
About a year ago, Odenthal started his own loan brokering company business, which was doing well, according to Odenthal.
“But most of my marketing to that business is done face to face with small business owners,” he said. “That is now an impossibility, so I have found myself with time on my hands. So I thought this would be a good time to test my cooking skills out in the marketplace.”
At the end of March, he created Steve’s Comfort Kitchen on Facebook. There, he posts photos of his dinners for sale along with photos.
“It’s been about two weeks now and business has been quite brisk,” he said. “And I’m getting very good reviews.”
The first week he started with his four-cheese lasagna meal, complete with a vegetable, bread and a dessert. He said this meal usually feeds a family of four, who can get two meals out of it. The second week he added chicken or bean enchiladas, with refried beans and chips and a dessert. The desserts offered include: deep-dish apple pie, banana cake, and blackberry cheesecake bars with pecan crust.
This week, he’s added chicken parmesan pasta to the menu. This meal also includes bread, vegetable and dessert.
“Each week I’ll add another menu item, with the freedom to choose from previous weeks as well,” he added. The cost for each complete meal is $55.
Not only does Odenthal make the meals, but he also delivers them across the Twin Cities area.
“I think making sure they have a delicious dessert following the meal leaves a good taste in their mouths...(pun intended),” he said.
Odenthal said he has even had some people order a meal for a family that cannot afford a meal of his during these tough times. He added that it “brings a lot of joy to my heart.”
Last week he is advertised on his Facebook page that those who couldn’t afford to give their families a good meal on Easter, to private message him and he would make sure they get a good meal for free.
“I want to be a good neighbor, and have been in Maple Grove for the better part of 20 years,” he added.
