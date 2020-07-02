Fresh produce ready for purchase

It’s now summer and that means warm weather and shopping outdoors, while social distancing of course. This is the time of year when area farmers markets open up with fresh vegetables and other goods for sale from local farmers and area businesses.
The Osseo Farmers Market opens for the season Tuesday, July 7. The market will run Tuesdays through Sept. 22 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. along Fifth Street NE by Boerboom Memorial Park. Safe shopping practices will be posted for shoppers. There will also be a hand washing station on-site for customers.
The Champlin Farmers Market begins July 8. The market will run every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 14. Customers will find the market in the parking lot of Champlin Ice Forum, 12165 Ensign Ave.
The Maple Grove Farmers Market has been operating outside with social distancing since April. There is only one entrance and exit at the market, as well as everyone must walk in the same direction. There are public hand washing stations. All vendor booths have also been spaced further apart. The market runs every Thursday through September from 3 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Maple Grove Community Center. Market hours will run from 3 to 6 p.m. in October.
The city of Dayton’s Farmers Market has been postponed until 2021. Any vendors interested in joining the market next year, call 763-710-1268.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.