A former Minnesota State Patrol trooper charged for taking a woman’s cell phone, opening it and sending her private photos to his phone has been sentenced.

Back in June, Albert Kuehne, 36, of Dayton plead guilty to one count of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.

At his sentencing in July, Kuehne was sentenced to 365 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse. He is to serve 10 days in the workhouse, and 355 days of the total sentence is stayed for two years. If he doesn’t abide to the conditions set forth by the court in those two years, Kuehne will have to serve the reminder of the time in the workhouse.

According to the criminal complaint, in August 2020, Kuehne worked a single-car accident at Interstate 94 and Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis. The driver of the car was a 25-year-old woman and Kuehne detained her as a possible drunken driver. Ultimately, she was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.

When the woman returned home, her boyfriend was using her laptop computer which is linked to her cell phone. The laptop records showed the woman’s phone was accessed and nude photos of her were sent via text to an unknown phone, the complaint states.

It was later determined to be Kuehne’s phone number, according to the complaint. Squad video showed Kuehne in his squad alone at the time the photos were sent. Using a search warrant, investigators seized Kuehne’s phone, where they found three photos of the woman, according to the complaint.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments