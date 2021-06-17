A former Minnesota State Patrol trooper charged for taking a woman’s cell phone, opening it and sending her private photos to his phone has pleaded guilty in his case.
Albert Kuehne, 36, of Dayton, was charged with one count of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images and one count of harassment in August 2020. Last August, he pleaded not guilty.
On June 8, Kuehne gave an amended guilty plea to one count of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.
According to the criminal complaint, Kuehne worked a single-car accident at Interstate 94 and Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis. The driver of the car was a 25-year-old woman and Kuehne detained her as a possibly drunken driver. Ultimately, she was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.
When the woman returned home, her boyfriend was using her laptop computer which is linked to her cell phone. The laptop records showed the woman’s phone was accessed and nude photos of her were sent via text to an unknown phone, the complaint states.
Her boyfriend called the phone number and the person who answered eventually identified himself as Kuehne, according to the complaint. The woman called a lawyer, who reported the incident and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension began an investigation.
Kuehne’s squad video showed him leading the woman to his squad car. Along the way, the woman took out her phone and when he realized that, Kuehne demanded that she give him the phone. The cell phone records indicate the photos were sent from the woman’s phone at 4:44 p.m. and the squad video showed Kuehne alone in his squad at that time while paramedics treated the woman, the complaint states.
Using a search warrant, investigators seized Kuehne’s phone, where they found three photos of the woman, according to the complaint.
Kuehne’s next court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, June 22.
