Former St. Michael mayor dies after being hit by squad car

Former St. Michael mayor, Harold Welter, 84, died in the hospital Dec. 23 after calling for medical assistance around 7 p.m. that night.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 37-year-old Wright County Sheriff deputy responded to the medical call on the 400 block of Main Street in St. Michael. The deputy stopped in front of the house to confirm the address, then drove into the driveway and ran over Welter who was lying on the ground, due to his medical condition the state patrol stated.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner report states that Welter was declared dead at 7:52 p.m. The manner of death was declared an accident, caused by multiple blunt force injuries.
According to the State Patrol, Welter was struck in his driveway by the squad car at 7:55 p.m. No alcohol was involved. According to an announcement by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Dec. 27, “The Deputy arrived on the scene and did not see Welter on the ground in the unlit driveway. The deputy pulled in and made contact with the victim at slow speed causing injury.”
The deputy immediately called for medical assistance, according to Wright County Sheriff’s Office. Paramedics arrived within a minute and took over care. Welter was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Maple Grove where he died a short time later.
The deputy has been with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office since September 2020. He is on paid administrative leave at this time.
The State Patrol was requested by the Wright County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the incident involving the deputy. The sheriff’s office said, “The deputy and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office are fully cooperating.” All further reports about the incident will come from the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office stated at the end of their report that “The Wright County Sheriff’s Office offers their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim.”
At the St. Michael City Council meeting Dec. 28, Mayor Keith Wettschreck took a moment to recognize Welter and his life accomplishments.
A lifelong St. Michael resident, Welter served on the St. Michael Fire Department for 23 years. He was part of the St. Michael Lions Club for close to 50 years, where he served four terms as president. He also served on the St. Michael City Council for 10 years from 1977 to 1987, then for four years as mayor, from 1987 to 1991. He also volunteered to clean the Great River Regional Library at the Colonial Mall for free in the early 2000s according to the city’s press release.
The city of St. Michael also mourned and acknowledged Welter’s death Dec. 26 through Facebook. “He was a true public servant and will be greatly missed by his St. Michael community,” the city’s statement read.
Welter’s funeral was Thursday, Dec. 30, at the St. Michael Catholic Church. Interment was followed at The St. Michael Cemetery.
