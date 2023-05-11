A former Osseo business owner has made a plea deal in the state’s case against him. His business was formerly located on Central Avenue.
Brandon Chandler, 45, was charged in September 2022 with three counts of theft-by-swindle and one count of stalking. All are felonies. The counts of theft-by-swindle are from residents of Champlin, Maple Grove and Brooklyn Park.
He moved to Florida in October 2022 from the Twin Cities area.
His business, Skyline Roofing and Contracting, is permanently closed. The criminal complaint stated on May 14, 2021, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry revoked Skyline’s license based on “allegations that Skyline had violated laws against deceptive business practices and performing work in an incompetent, untrustworthy, or financially irresponsible manner.”
On May 1, Chandler entered a guilty plea for some of those charges against him. He pleaded guilty to the three counts of theft-by-swindle.
According to the criminal complaint, Chandler allegedly “swindled several people primarily by convincing them to pay him for general contracting work he then did not complete.”
“[Chandler] performed only a fraction of the work paid for by the victim listed in the complaint, but collected roughly $200,000 from them over the course of almost two years,” the complaint said.
The complaint stated that Chandler also convinced acquaintances to invest in his business and to make him an authorized user on a credit card they took out to pay for business expenses, then used the card largely for his personal expenses.
