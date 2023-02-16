One former Osseo business owner is set to begin trial on Feb. 21 for three counts of theft-by-swindle and one count of stalking, all felonies. His business was formerly located in Osseo.
Brandon Chandler, 45, moved to Florida in October 2022. His business, Skyline Roofing and Contracting, is permanently closed.
The Better Business Bureau, on its website, confirmed that Skyline Roofing and Contracting, LLC had not obtained a necessary license from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. In January 2019, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry granted the business license conditionally to Chandler’s wife. The criminal complaint stated on May 14, 2021, the department revoked Skyline’s license based on “allegations that Skyline had violated laws against deceptive business practices and performing work in an incompetent, untrustworthy, or financially irresponsible manner.”
Back in September, Chandler was formally charged with the four counts. The theft-by-swindle actions took place between October 2019 and November 2021. The stalking took place in September 2021.
According to the criminal complaint, Chandler allegedly “swindled several people primarily by convincing them to pay him for general contracting work he then did not complete.”
“[Chandler] performed only a fraction of the work paid for by the victim listed in the complaint, but collected roughly $200,000 from them over the course of almost two years,” the complaint said.
The complaint stated Chandler also convinced acquaintances to invest in his business and to make him an authorized user on a credit card they took out to pay for business expenses, then used the card largely for his personal expenses.
According to the complaint, after a victim couple obtained a civil judgment against Chandler due to failure to complete work, he sent one of them threatening text messages from anonymous phone numbers. Chandler had previously pleaded guilty to stalking by making threatening phone calls in a previous and unrelated case, the complaint said.
The counts of theft-by-swindle are from residents of Champlin, Maple Grove, and Brooklyn Park.
The stalking complaint alleges that after his victims won a default judgment against Chandler, he began sending several threatening text messages. The complaint said officers subpoenaed records associated with the phone numbers from the messages received by the victim. “Each account was registered from the same IP address, which officers learned through additional subpoenas, was associated with the physical address... known to be the [Chandler’s] residence at that time.”
If convicted of all four counts, Chandler faces up to 50 years in jail and a $160,000 fine.
