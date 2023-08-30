Former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie dies at 99 in Wayzata

(File photo by Jason Jenkins)

Former Minnesota Governor Al Quie talks at Wayzata’s Folkestone senior living community in 2015.

Former Minnesota Governor Al Quie passed away Aug. 18 at 99 years old.

The former governor died of natural causes at his home in Wayzata, where he had been living for the past 10 years, his son Joe Quie told the Associated Press.

  

