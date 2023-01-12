Elizabeth Weir’s second poetry book, “When Our World Was Whole,” was published by Kelsey Press in November 2022. Weir and her three brothers were raised by her parents in Cheam, Surrey in England.

She trained as a nurse in London. Wanting to see more of the world, she decided to move to South Africa. Weir worked as a nurse in South Africa at Groote Schuur Hospital for five years and met her husband Ken there.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments