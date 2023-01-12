Elizabeth Weir’s second poetry book, “When Our World Was Whole,” was published by Kelsey Press in November 2022. Weir and her three brothers were raised by her parents in Cheam, Surrey in England.
She trained as a nurse in London. Wanting to see more of the world, she decided to move to South Africa. Weir worked as a nurse in South Africa at Groote Schuur Hospital for five years and met her husband Ken there.
Their first child was born in South Africa. Weir and her husband moved to Denver, Colorado after her husband received a scholarship to study science there.
Their second child was born in Colorado. Weir and her family moved to Minnesota when her husband got the opportunity to research and practice cardiology at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis.
After moving to Minnesota, Weir started writing for the Lakeshore Weekly News. She reviewed Twin Cities Theatre for Skyway News and Talkin’broadway for around 14 years.
She received a bachelor of arts degree in English at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul when she was in her 50s. At Metropolitan State University, she joined a poetry interest group and rediscovered her love of poetry.
Weir served on the Medina Planning Commission for seven years and on the city council for 10 years. During the last two years of her time on the city council, she was also the mayor of Medina.
Her first book of poetry, “High on Table Mountain,” was published in 2016. Table Mountain is a mountain at the tip of South Africa where the Pacific Ocean meets the Atlantic.
Her new book When Our “World Was Whole” has 65 poems and is divided into three sections.
“The first section is autobiographical from my early life in England to emigrating to the U.S. and becoming a citizen. The second section is a glance at patriarchy and the last section is my love and wonder of the natural world and its fragility,” Weir said.
She credits her father with bestowing the love of the natural world upon her. In the first poem in the book, her father lifts her into a tree to look over the edge of a bird’s nest.
In her free time, she likes to walk outside and observe the world around her, which is the inspiration for many of her poems about nature.
The poetry book touches on many more topics including her childhood during a post-World War II era, finding a sense of belonging, and the pandemic.
“It was so sudden the declaration of the pandemic. I wrote a poem about it in metaphor about a hawk taking a snake that was just happily sitting in the sun warming itself up. It just felt that sudden, the declaration of the pandemic and the closing of everything,” Weir said.
Weir did readings of her new book to three different book groups and also had a book launch. Her website is elizabethvweir.com, and people can buy “When Our World Was Whole” online from Amazon.com.
