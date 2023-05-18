Former Maple Grove resident rides from Key West to Minnesota raising money for Breast Cancer Research

On April 1, Al Reszel climbed upon his bike at the Southernmost Point of the United States in Key West, Florida where he embarked on a 3,500 mile journey to Albany, Minnesota.
In the next few days, Al Reszel biked along the mangroves flanked by the Gulf of Mexico on his left and the Atlantic Ocean to his right.
He passed through Big Pine Key, across the majestic Seven Mile Bridge, and into Marathon, Florida.
Islamorada, Tavernier, and Key Largo followed before biking the 18 mile stretch between the Florida Keys and the mainland.
From the Keys, Resel rode up the east coast of Florida along Highway A1A north to St. Augustine. It was then west to Pensacola, over to Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, and Mobile, Alabama. Reszel then made his way to Baton Rouge, Luisianna before following the Mississippi River towards home.
The ride along the Florida coast and the Gulf of Mexico was a contrast to Friday, May 12- Day 42 of Reszel journey- which began in Cambridge and passed through Dalbo and then Foreston before continuing along Highway 23 to St. Joseph.
The following morning Reszel completed his 3,500-mile journey when he pedaled into Albany to the sound of cheering friends and family.
Reszel made the journey in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and to honor his wife Terry, herself a breast cancer survivor.
Al and Terry Reszel are former Maple Grove residents who eventually moved to the rural community of Richmond. located a few miles west of cold Spring on Highway 23.
Al Reszel is a retired teacher. Terry formerly worked for Larson Publications in Osseo, a company now owned by Adams Publishing Group.
For years now, Al and Terry Reszel have been crisscrossing the country in support of their organization, Pink Pedals For A Cure | Terry’s Ride and The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).
With Al on his bike and Terry taking care of trip logistics from their vehicle, they have been making an annual trip in the name of raising funds and awareness of breast cancer research.
The first ride in 2016- and the next four rides that followed- all ended in New York City at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s headquarters, Al Reszel said.
This year, the ride ended for the first time near their home in Richmond.
By the time Al and Terry arrived at their end point in Albany, Al was to have biked 20,100 miles for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Al said May 12 from a table at the D&L Express Cafe in Foreston.
With the Guinness Book of World Records official route for bicycling around the world being 18,000 miles, according to Al Reszel, he has surpassed the equivalent of riding his bicycle around the world.
Even more amazing than the miles pedaled is the money the Reszel’s have raised for Breast Cancer Awareness.
“We raise about $10,000 a trip,” Al Reszel said.
As the 2023 trip was nearing an end, the Reszel’s were nearing $60,000 in combined contributions to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
“I wish i knew how I’ve done it,” Al Reszel said. “I don’t know?”
“It’s not like I’m a guy who just missed qualifying for the Olympics,” Reszel said of his fitness level.
“I’m just an average guy in really good shape,” he said.
Al Reszel is in “really good shape” because he began training for this year’s 3,500 mile ride nearly a year ago.
He trained by riding 300 to 400 miles a week during the summer last year, before moving his bike training inside last October where he puts in about an hour to an hour and a half of training five to six days a week.
“I’m a regular guy but believe I can do anything I put my mind to,” Reszel said.
“But don’t get me wrong,” Reszel said. “I end my day sore.”
One of Reszel’s secrets to a successful ride is that he doesn’t wake up and look at the task ahead.
“I don’t look at the whole of, lets say, a 90 mile ride,” he said. “I look at things mile by mile.”
Reszel said that along his journey, he took no days off and averaged 85 miles a day on the road.
During the first couple weeks where the terrain was good, he got in a few 100-mile days and lots of 90-mile days.
As he biked his last few days on the road along the Mississippi River through places like LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and Wabasha, Lake City and Red Wing in Minnesota, the terrain made for a more grueling ride along the river valley.
“We ended with some rides in the 70s,” Reszel said.
As Al and Terry Reszel’s 3,500 mile ride came to an end, they had no idea where they might ride next time around- or if they even will venture off on another journey.
“If you asked me right know, I’d say its silly to stop if I’m healthy,” Al Reszel said.
If there is another ride in their future, one thing is for sure.
They will be on that journey together.
“When I had cancer, he was my caregiver,” Terry Reszel said of Al.
“And when I’m on the road, she cares for me,” Al Reszel said.
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times.
