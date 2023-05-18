Former Maple Grove resident rides from Key West to Minnesota raising money for Breast Cancer Research
(Photo by Jeffrey Hage)

Al Reszel is pictured outside the D&L Express Cafe along Highway 23 in Foreston where he was completing the last leg of his 43-day, 3,500 mile journey from Key West, Fla. to Albany while raising donations and awareness for breast cancer research.

On April 1, Al Reszel climbed upon his bike at the Southernmost Point of the United States in Key West, Florida where he embarked on a 3,500 mile journey to Albany, Minnesota.

In the next few days, Al Reszel biked along the mangroves flanked by the Gulf of Mexico on his left and the Atlantic Ocean to his right.

