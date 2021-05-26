Former Champlin Park student honored with collegiate leadership award

A former Champlin Park High School student is making his mark on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Senior Adam Leseman was one of eight upperclassmen recently recognized with the university’s Chancellor’s Award, which recognizes students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, excellence, and service, both on campus and in the community.
Since enrolling at UW-River Falls, Leseman was determined to find his voice and make an impact. As a freshman, Leseman joined the Finance Club and Student Government Association (SGA), and now as a senior, he was elected student body president. With COVID-19 presenting a major challenge in organizing events and performing “normal” duties, Leseman has taken a 300-level course in adaptability over the past year. “I’ve learned a lot about being flexible,” Leseman said. “It has been a really weird year.”
During his four years as a Champlin Park Rebel, Leseman learned what it means to cultivate a community founded on inclusivity and diversity, and tried to transport that environment to River Falls. “Coming from Champlin, there is a huge sense of community there, and that was the same thing I wanted to bring to UW-River Falls,” he said. “To do things for the greater good and make everybody feel welcome.”
One of the things he did as president was to propose what is called a Green Fee, which is a small tuition contribution that goes to supporting sustainability initiatives around campus.
Leseman, set to graduate this spring with degrees in business finance and economics, owes a lot of his educational development to one Champlin Park teacher in particular: Kari Hable. A business teacher for 25 years at Champlin Park and Business Professionals of America advisor, Hable taught Leseman in a couple of courses and encouraged Leseman to pursue a future in the field.
“Adam was an all-around nice kid,” Hable said. “He had the propensity to want to know more and ask questions. I feel good I was able to help him find something he was passionate about.”
No matter who he came in contact with walking the halls of Champlin Park High School, from the jocks to the studious kids, Leseman would always try and treat them with consistent respect. “I remember him being able to get along with any type of kid,” Hable said. “He was willing to help people, no matter what their background. I knew he would succeed no matter what he did.”
“She was a huge inspiration for me to pursue a career in business,” Leseman said.
Along with his work in student government, Leseman has served on the chancellor’s Task Force for Inclusivity and Anti-Racism, mentored peers in the College of Business and Economics, and was part of the National Residence Hall Honorary leadership. “My hope is that I am leaving UW-River Falls better than how I found it,” Leseman said.
After graduation in the spring, Leseman plans to pursue a career in financial auditing preferably in a governmental setting, where he hopes his work can be on behalf of the community and the common good.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.