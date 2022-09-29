The special treat of a lifetime awaits Cornelius Paulson of Albertville on Oct. 10.
The 91-year-old Korean War veteran has been selected to be a member of an Honor Flight.
Honor Flight Twin Cities is a non-profit organization created to honor America’s World War II and Korean veterans for their sacrifices, according to their website.
“We transport our heroes at no cost to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials,” the website says. “Top priority is given to World War II and Korean veterans who have never been to Washington, D.C. to see their memorials. We fly from the Twin Cities early in the morning and spend a full day in our nation’s capital, the return to the Twin Cities that same evening, to be welcomed by our loved ones. For the veterans, and also for the guardian volunteers who go along, this is an emotional journey as well as a physical one.”
Paulson, who was mayor of Albertville in the 1970s, grew up in North Dakota and joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, in 1948.
“There wasn’t much work around, so I grabbed what I could,” Paulson said.” The Navy had a good program, meals, and clothing. They treated me nice. They sent me to school.”
He boarded a ship but then was transferred to the Naval air station in Norfolk, Virigina, for four years.
“The Navy was fantastic; it was a good experience,” Paulson said. “They sent me to a lot of special schools. I learned a lot that carried through to my business later. They gave me the knowledge to do things. They taught me a lot of stuff.”
Following his discharge, he started his own company, C. L. Paulson & Associates Inc. “It was a sales company,” he said. “We sold automotive equipment and electronics lines to hospitals and grocery stores. We traveled 11 states. My wife took care of the books. My oldest son has expanded it.”
Paulson and his wife, Bertha, have five sons, 14 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
He retired 23 years ago, at age 68. “I still miss the people,” Paulson said. “I enjoyed it.”
He and his wife retired to Sebeka, for 14 years, but moved back to a townhome in Albertville four years ago.
Paulson recalls the nine years that he served as mayor in Albertville. “We had a tremendous council; I enjoyed it,” he said. “People wanted to move ahead. I was very fortunate. I was chairman of the water board. We went to Washington to get a grant for water for four communities. Hubert Humphrey helped us a lot.”
People have urged him to run again for the Albertville City Council. Even in this year’s election, he was told he’s received five write-in votes.
Paulson said he used to garden, and he golfed a little. He still enjoys fishing at Lake Vermillion. His oldest son was part of an American Legion group that sponsored a fishing trip and a meal for 124 vets, including Paulson.
“I’ve gone for six years, and I really enjoy it,” he said. “There’s always something to yak about with other veterans.”
Paulson, who has survived cancer and three heart attacks, calls himself “very fortunate.”
His daughter-in-law Melanie said she and her husband, Dan, nominated Paulson for the Honor Flight. Dan will accompany his father on the trip.
“They were supposed to go in 2020, but it was postponed because of COVID,” Melanie said. “This is the first flight in three years. I’m so happy he’s alive and able to do it.”
The veterans — five from World War II, 70 from the Korean War, and five from the Vietnam War — will gather at the Mpls.-St. Paul Airport at 5 a.m. on Oct. 10, and return at 10:30 p.m. to a joyous welcome home party.
“We went to a training session recently, and the vets we talked to said the Honor Flight was the best day of their lives,” Melanie said.
