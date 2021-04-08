Over the last week and a half, the buildings and greenhouses on the former Ahren’s Greenhouse property, at 9533 Jefferson Highway, were taken down. First, there were piles of building materials. But now, dirt and large construction equipment have moved onto the site.
Site preparation is underway for Avery Park, a new housing development of 42 single-family detached homes and 82 townhomes, just south of Highway 610 and east of Nathan Lane. The single-family homes will be located on the west side of the property, while the townhomes will be on the east side.
In March, the Maple Grove City Council approved the development.
Traffic will have two access points to the development from Jefferson Highway. The southern access will be a full movement access at Decatur Drive. The northern access will be a right-in, right-out only.
The city is in the process of acquiring right-of-way along Jefferson Highway from MnDOT to allow the northern access.
There will be a cul-de-sac extended west toward Nathan Lane, but no actual connection to Nathan Lane for vehicles, only a trail connection and access for emergency vehicles.
