Earned not given. That may be a cool, snazzy slogan used to persuade people to work hard, but to Jordan Ode and triplets Lexi, Bella, and Addie Hanna, it means much more. The four Maple Grove freshmen have taken that three-word phrase and created a basketball training business to personify what that truly means, taking pride in work ethic above all else.
During the past year, the friends have been training girls ranging from third to fifth grade interested in growing their basketball skills in the comforts of Ode’s Plymouth backyard and nearby neighborhood park.
For Ode and the Hannas, their love for the sport has only grown since they first played basketball in elementary school. They met each other in first grade, started playing basketball together a year later, and have become best of friends to this day. In May 2020, Ode and the Hanna sisters found a way to keep practicing as the pandemic began and started meeting up in Ode’s backyard, lifting weights and working on drills.
Two months later, their dads, Brandon Hanna and Matt Ode, who the friends say are like each other’s “second dad,” joked to the girls that they should create their own training business and call it “Ode Hanna Hoops,” after the last names of the girls. “We thought they were joking,” Lexi Hanna said. “We didn’t think they were serious and I don’t think they thought we would do anything with it.”
The idea became reality in the summer 2021 when Ode Hanna Hoops was officially open for business. The girls delineated the workload evenly to create the business: Jordan created the website, Lexi managed the finances, Bella did the marketing on Twitter and put up neighborhood ads, and Addie got the necessary equipment.
At first, very few girls showed up. They initially thought some of the parents wouldn’t take them seriously as a training business because they were relatively young, but the more the Hannas and Ode advertised and spread the word, more and more girls expressed interest in signing up for a session.
Before they knew it, parents started signing up their third- to fifth-grade girls in bunches. Last year, the Hannas and Ode estimated 25 girls regularly attended weekly for one hour at a time. The majority of the drills focus on footwork and defense. No matter the size of the girls, Ode and the Hannas focus their work on making sure guards don’t just focus on dribbling and shooting, or the centers don’t solely work on post moves or rebounding. They want to help foster a complete basketball player, just like how they were taught.
Following in the footsteps
As they started, the girls got some help from fellow basketball trainer Pat Freeman, who founded Midwest Basketball Training. Ode and the Hannas first met Freeman when they attended some of his camps and three-on-three leagues in Maple Grove. When the pandemic began in 2020, the girls did Freeman’s online basketball training, one of the first people Freeman remembers joining. From there, a relationship was built. “Pat is someone I look up to because he created his own gym with his own gym space,” Ode said. “That is something maybe in the future we might do if we get enough money to do it.”
When Ode and the Hannas announced they were starting their own training business, Freeman did all he could to help them be successful from the start by sending them some interested customers and retweeting their content on Twitter.
“For young girls in the Maple Grove area to have females in a leadership role for basketball training is really great,” Freeman said. “I told them I would do anything I could to help. I never really had a mentor so I wanted to be that person for that.”
During the winter season, however, the business is on hold temporarily due to the conditions outside, but they still meet to train with Freeman indoors once a week. From working on drills to picking Freeman’s brain about certain strategies, the girls use what they learn there to help them become better instructors for the kids they teach.
“They are responsible, mature, and on time. It is almost like they’ve been teaching kids for like 5 to 10 years,” Freeman said. “I’m super excited to see where they can take this business in the next few years.”
Besides Freeman, the girls have looked up to Bridge and Angie Tusler, their fifth-grade AAU coaches, for support as they began this endeavor. “Bridge teaches really simple concepts that we taught to the kids we work with,” Addie Hanna said. “We’ve gotten some good things from him to help our business.”
Starting in fourth grade, Ode and the Hannas first met Bridge and Angie Tusler. As they were looking for players to be a part of their team, Angie remembers seeing them in the gym at that young age, full of determination and a passion for the game. “You could tell at a young age they had the drive and determination to continue working on their game as fifth graders,” Angie Tusler said.
Ode played one year with AAU Crossfire Tusler, before leaving for another AAU squad, but the Hannas still play for Crossfire Tusler and work on their game regularly with Bridge, who owns his own training business, Bridge2Success. “The more you start teaching what you believe in, the more you grow,” Bridge said.
By owning and operating their business, Ode and the Hannas are tasked with making each girl who attends feel welcome and included in the work they do. Angie said that whenever someone new joins the AAU team, the Hannas are the first ones to create partnerships and make them feel included. “They bring joy to the game…they are leaders,” she said.
But they are also tough. Or as Bridge said, “fricken tough.” Each time Crossfire Tusler played Ode’s AAU team, Minnesota Fury, the Hannas would fight to see which one of them would guard Ode during the game and not back down from the challenge. “Their toughness is going to rub off on the girls they train,” Bridge said. “They don’t take no for an answer…they will find a way. That is rare,” Angie added.
Hard work paying off
One of the girls Ode and the Hannas were working with said when she started the training, she was on the ‘B Team’ for traveling basketball, and after participating in training sessions, she made the ‘A Team’ on the next tryout. The girl’s dad texted Ode and the Hannas, telling them simply ‘thank you so much for working with my daughter.’
For the trainers, their business is more than a basketball training company. It is building relationships with the young girls, so much so that when a third-grader sees one of her trainers at HyVee, she stops and says hi. “You become friends with them,” Lexi said.
But on the court, what do Ode and the Hannas want the girls to get out of the time they work together? “I want the girls we train to get the work ethic and the idea that if you want to be good, you have to put the work in,” Addie said. “You have to go to the gym and put the effort in. That is going to get you places.”
“I hope parents feel like the girls are having fun but also getting better,” Lexi said. “I want them, when they go home, to say they had fun but also learned something new. And that they are actually applying it, not just learning it.”
When the girls and their dads created T-shirts for the business, they attached a slogan to the back of the shirts. “Earned not given.” That has been the anthem of these girls’ basketball lives and what they hope to instill in the girls they have the privilege to teach.
“We were never the most athletic or talented or the tallest, but we worked hard,” Lexi said. Two of the tangible skills the girls teach their trainees that would help them get playing time are defense and rebounding.
“We don’t think anyone works on defense as much as they probably should,” Ode said, who is part of the regular rotation on the varsity team. “Defense will get you on the court and playing time.”
Return to play
As soon as the snow melts and it is safe to play basketball outside, Ode Hanna Hoops will be up and running again. They even continued their training last November until the snow started, albeit with hand warmers, gloves, and stocking hats.
Some may think running a basketball training business while being high school students and playing competitive basketball themselves might be too much in a schedule. But not to these girls, who would call themselves basketball nerds.
If they are seen together in hallways or classrooms of Maple Grove Senior High, odds are they are talking about basketball. “It brings me joy so I don’t think there is a sacrifice in playing basketball all the time,” Lexi said.
“Basketball has given me so much…I don’t feel like I sacrifice anything by playing so much,” Addie said.
