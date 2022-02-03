Being a business owner might be in Rogers resident Josephine Lynde’s blood. After growing up watching her family run their businesses – they owns Lynde’s Restaurant and Lynde Enterprise in Osseo – she knew she wanted to start a spa of her own.
Lynde’s new spa, Esthetics By Josephine, opened Jan. 4 in Maple Grove at 7900 Wedgewood Lane North Suite #124. From facials to brow lifts and wax to LED treatments, Lyde is fulfilling her life goals and passion of becoming an esthetician.
“I’ve always wanted to have my own business with my name on it and start it from the ground up,” Lynde said. “Growing up with parents who are also business owners, I have seen every side of it and the hard work it takes. I always knew being my own boss was what I wanted to do.”
Her mother Cathy Lynde believes that she will make a great business owner through her dedication to esthetics and the years working alongside their family business.
“The night that Josephine set us down and told us she was ready to start her own spa we instantly smiled and cried at the same time as parents we had raised her by our side at all times, we trained her in every aspect of our companies all the ups and all the downs we emphasized on mistakes that we had made and how to learn from them,” Cathy Lynde said. “Watching her talk about her career in esthetics brings so much joy to [her father] Mark and I, we can see the passion in her eyes and her smile she wants her clients to be successful and happy in their skincare.”
Even though Lynde is prepared to own her own business, it does not mean it does not come with its challenges. Community and making sure to ask for help has gotten Lynde through many challenges so far.
“I have had to learn a lot of new things,” Lynde said. “I had to learn how to make a website, make sure I am doing taxes correctly, having my LLC set up correctly, and everything else. It has been a lot. But I honestly love it. One thing for sure is if I don’t know how to do something, I find someone who is an expert in it and get them in my corner. Since starting my business I have gotten a lot of people in my corner.”
The entire spa has been designed to allow guests to relax. Lynde has curated everything to her liking to make sure it aligns with her vision.
“I am so excited about everything in my new spa,” Lynde said. “I worked so hard to make sure the room was perfect and not only somewhere I wanna be every day, but also my clients love and feel so welcome. My best friend, Isabelle Erikson, is an interior designer and helped me. I also worked really hard to make sure I have the best of the best products and devices for my treatment room. And everything I have I love and know my clients will love too.”
Lynde has been in the esthetics industry for over two years. She studied at Aveda Institute Minneapolis.
“I have always had a passion for skincare but didn’t know it could be a career,” Lynde said. “It wasn’t until my mid-senior year of high school I realized it. I toured Aveda, and have been obsessed with this career since.”
Lyde believes that skincare is self-care and no one should ever feel guilty for wanting that for themselves.
“At my spa, my goal is for every client that comes in, to leave feeling confident in their own skin,” Lynde said. “I want them to know whatever their skincare concern is, I am here for them and going to be their biggest supporter on their skincare journey.”
For more information, visit estheticsbyjosephine.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.