An overabundance of water from melted snow and rainfall has acclimated in many major rivers, which has caused flooding from the Crow River in cities such as Rogers, Rockford, and Hanover. On April 24, most of Crow River was at a moderate to major flood stage, the Crow River at Rockford was at 15.59 feet.
“I did talk to the city earlier this week, they’re mostly concerned if it goes above 16, because then they start doing some sandbagging and that sort of thing. So I think as long as it stays below 16 they’re not as concerned. At about 15.5 it starts to touch the steel on the bridge at Bridge Street,” National Weather Service Senior Service Hydrologist Craig Schmidt said on April 19.
Originally, the National Weather Service thought that the Rockford area was going to get only 1.5 inches of rain from April 19 and 20, but it rained 2.5 inches, which raised the water level even higher than they thought it would.
Rockford is predicted to stay in the major flood stage until April 27, when it will drop below 14 feet. Then the river at Rockford will go from a moderate flood stage to a minor flood stage on April 29, dropping below 12 feet.
“I think at Rockford we’re going to stay above flood stage almost through the end of the month, and that’s above minor which is 10 feet. We’ll probably stay above 10 feet through the end of April,” Schmidt said.
During the weekend of April 21 through April 23, the city of Rogers had to close its city street -147th Avenue. Rogers Public Works Director and City Engineer Doran Cote said that the river is so high that the creeks that run into the river are backed up.
This caused flooding from the creeks onto 147th Street, so the street had to be closed. Around a week ago, Hennepin County closed County Road 144/141st Avenue, just west of Industrial Boulevard.
Cote said that because the river is so high, the streams and channels that run to it can’t drain into it. This can cause flooding. City employees have been monitoring certain ‘hotspots’ to make sure flooding doesn’t occur.
“We had a little overtopping on 129th Avenue, and that was simply because a channel running into a culvert that goes underneath the roadway was plugged up. So we just had to go out and clean it out. We monitor those spots just to make sure they can drain,” Cote said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.