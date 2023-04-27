Flooding in Rockford photo 4-27-23.jpg

(Photo courtesy of Mary Coons)

County Road 20 between Hanover and Rockford was closed off on April 22 due to flooding.

An overabundance of water from melted snow and rainfall has acclimated in many major rivers, which has caused flooding from the Crow River in cities such as Rogers, Rockford, and Hanover. On April 24, most of Crow River was at a moderate to major flood stage, the Crow River at Rockford was at 15.59 feet.

“I did talk to the city earlier this week, they’re mostly concerned if it goes above 16, because then they start doing some sandbagging and that sort of thing. So I think as long as it stays below 16 they’re not as concerned. At about 15.5 it starts to touch the steel on the bridge at Bridge Street,” National Weather Service Senior Service Hydrologist Craig Schmidt said on April 19.

