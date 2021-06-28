Those who have visited Beebe Lake Regional Park between Buffalo and St. Michael in recent days have noticed a pretty significant change. Last week, a project that the Wright County Parks and Recreation Department had been wanting to do for several years was completed – moving the fishing pier to a new location.
As one of Wright County’s most popular beach destinations, Beebe Lake has been popular among both swimmers and anglers, which, as crowds have grown, has created a problem – the beach and fishing pier were too close together. The action of the swimmers tended to make the fish move away and the safety of the swimmers was often compromised by those fishing throwing hooks and lines into the water.
The new location for the pier is now between the beach and the group camp. It can be accessed by following the trail behind the volleyball court. Parks and Rec hopes this new location will be a benefit both to those looking to catch fish and those looking to cool off on a hot summer day in the lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.