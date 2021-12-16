Several area fire departments responded to a house fire the morning of Dec. 8 in Maple Grove where one person in the home experienced a medical emergency. Cold temperatures also made fighting the fire a more difficult task.
According to Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush, Maple Grove firefighters were clearing a previous call for a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 694 when they were paged for a house on fire at the corner of 99th Avenue and Monticello Lane.
“The initial 911 caller reported that a heater was on fire in the basement and they could see flames,” Bush said. “Dispatchers advised the caller to get everyone out of the house and paged Maple Grove and Osseo fire departments to respond.”
Fires in this part of Maple Grove automatically cause Maple Grove Fire Stations 2 and 3, as well as an engine from the Osseo Fire Department to respond, according to Bush.
“Initial reports indicated that one of the occupants of the house was experiencing a medical emergency in addition to the reported fire,” Bush said. “Deputy Chief Chris Kummer, Maple Grove Chief 2, arrived first on-scene and reported a working fire in the basement with emergency medical aid being performed in the driveway of the home. Paramedics from North Ambulance were able to move the patient to an ambulance and away from the immediate fire area.”
After Kummer’s arrival, Osseo fire and a ladder truck from Maple Grove arrived on-scene. “Firefighters stretched hose lines from the Osseo engine and connected hydrant water,” Bush said.
The house was a split entry single-family house and firefighters were able to locate the fire in a basement bedroom.
“Due to the cold weather and heavy fire conditions, Kummer requested a second alarm for this fire,” Bush said. “A second alarm paged three more Maple Grove stations, an engine from Anoka-Champlin Fire Department, and a life support unit from the Golden Valley Fire Department. A crew from Brooklyn Park was also requested to provide additional help.”
These life support units are requested for fires and other significant emergency events to coordinate and supervise firefighter health and safety checks after firefighters complete work cycles. Bush said these units ensure that firefighters are properly hydrated and check other indicators to make sure firefighters are safe to return to another work cycle.
“They also perform these checks on firefighters before they leave the fire scene to prevent possible unexpected health emergencies,” he said.
The firefighters on the scene of the fire also had to deal with the morning temperatures hovering around 10 degrees. According to Bush, snow and cold make it more difficult to fight a fire.
“Firefighters were able to gain an initial knock-down of fire found in the basement bedroom, but the fire had extended into a void space behind the wall,” he said. “Firefighters were able to open walls to gain access to hidden fire and complete extinguishing the rest of the fire.”
There were approximately 50-55 firefighters from Maple Grove, Anoka-Champlin, Osseo, Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park who responded to the scene to assist with fighting the fire.
The Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team is investigating the cause and origin of this fire.
