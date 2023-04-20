A fire in Dayton on Saturday, April 15, claimed the life a resident and a cat at a home at 16 Crestwood Drive.
According to Dayton Fire Chief Gary Hendrickson, the 911 call came into the department at 12:03 p.m.
Mutual aid was called in for the response.
Hendrickson said the Rogers engine arrived on the scene first at 12:12 p.m.
Also on the scene were two engines from Dayton and a department utility truck, a tanker from Rogers and one more engine from Osseo.
There were a total of 17 firefighters on the scene working to put the fire out.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, Hendrickson said “the mobile home had smoke and fire from all windows and roof vents.”
He added that the fire victim and one cat were found and removed from the structure at 12:33 p.m.
The fire was extinguished entirely at 1:48 p.m.
“The fire is still under investigation,” Hendrickson said. No cause of the fire or the name of the victim was released by press deadline.
Hendrickson added that he was not aware of any previous fire fatalities in the city of Dayton.
“I encourage everyone reading this to ensure you have working smoke detectors within everyone’s home,” Hendrickson said. “Smoke detectors should be replaced every 10 years, and batteries should be checked semi-annually.”
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
