Fire breaks out at Maple Grove house under renovation

The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to a house fire March 18, around 8:30 a.m.
Stations 4 and 5 were paged on a report of house fire on the 6300 block of Everest Lane in Maple Grove. Maple Grove Police officers arrived on scene and reported heavy smoke coming from the structure.
Upon the Fire Chief Tim Bush’s arrival, he requested the call be upgraded bringing in firefighters from Stations 1 and 2. Station 3 provided standby coverage for the city.
On the scene, it was confirmed there was heavy smoke and an active fire existed in the basement of the house.
Police officers were able to confirm that the house was unoccupied and undergoing renovation at the time of the fire.
Due to a lack of fire hydrants in this location, tankers from Rogers and Loretto fire departments and a Maple Grove tanker were requested at the scene.
The tankers from Rogers and Loretto arrived to help transport water for firefighters working to extinguish fire. Additional firefighters from Hamel and Plymouth Fire Departments provided additional staffing to assist with putting out this fire.
A life support unit from the Golden Valley Fire Department also was on scene. These life support units are requested for fires and other significant emergency events to coordinate and supervise firefighter health and safety checks after firefighters complete work cycles. Bush said these units ensure that firefighters are properly hydrated and check other indicators to make sure firefighters are safe to return to another work cycle.
Firefighters were able to gain initial knock-down of fire, but required additional time to find hidden pockets of fire and complete full extinguishment of the fire.
“Although the house looks pretty good from the outside, there is extensive damage to the interior,” Bush said. “A deep seated fire occurred in the basement and burned into the basement ceiling and the first floor above.”
He said the fire extended into the mid-section of the house and into the attic. Damage to the main floor and basement caused instability in floor structures throughout the main level of the house.
Bush added it is too early to tell whether the house can be salvaged and repaired.
