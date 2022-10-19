Fire at Maple Grove historic village building

(Photo courtesy of Maple Grove Police)

Shown is a vehicle of interest the Maple Grove Village Hall fire. The happened about 9 p.m. Oct. 18

The historic Maple Grove Village Hall was set on fire Oct. 18. Maple Grove Police are investigating the fire as arson.

Around 9:15 p.m., Maple Grove police and fire were dispatched to the report of smoke in the area of the 14300 block of 93rd Ave.

