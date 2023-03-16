Champlin Park High School was locked down March 7 following a fight, according to Brooklyn Park Police.
In a community alert, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said that officers were dispatched at 12:30 p.m. to the school, located at 6025 109th Ave. N., on a report of a large disturbance.
“A large fight took place inside the school that involved students,” the alert reads. “A Brooklyn Park (School Resource Officer) who was on scene along with school staff quickly separated the parties fighting.”
A message sent to district parents from Champlin Park High School Principal Michael George the day of the incident said that the school “was in lockdown as a safety procedure for about 10 minutes today as school administration and our School Resource Officer processed an encounter with a known visitor in the school office area. No weapons were involved. All students and staff are safe.”
George sent a second message to district families later that day with additional information.
“To put this situation in context, parents and family members of a student at CPHS came to school today and created a disturbance that led to our need for a lockdown,” George wrote. “Tensions escalated between these family members and two CP students. This happened in and around our main office area.
“Our School Resource Officer and school administration intervened and a lockdown was called to keep students out of this area. This happened just as hundreds of students were due to enter this area following lunch.”
By locking down the school, the area was kept “free of distractions so police and school administration could resolve the conflict,’ George wrote. “This was a disturbance with multiple fights between these parties. As I stated in a message earlier today, this situation did not involve weapons or a threat against the safety of the school.”
George said his earlier message was abridged due to the open nature of the police investigation.
“Our goal at the time was to quickly ensure parents and staff that school was safe and to address rumors circulating in the community,” George wrote. “As a parent of a current student, I know how important timely communication is, however, this led to a timing disconnect between our school messaging and the information shared by the police department.”
Incorrect narratives regarding weapons and violence spread on social media, according to police.
“There were social media reports of a ‘shooting,’ and those reports are false,” the community alert reads.
Patrol officers responded to the school to assist during the incident.
“The school was put into lockdown for a short period of time while the situation was brought under control,” the community alert reads. “Several involved parties reported minor injuries as a result of the fight; those parties were treated on scene by paramedics. The involved parties were picked up by their parents. There were no arrests made. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.”
Lunch periods for some students were adjusted, George noted.
Brooklyn Park Police are the “main partner for safety inside our building,” George wrote. “A School Resource Officer assigned to our school was essential in this response. Brooklyn Park police provided an all clear that school was safe and learning could continue.”
While school safety concerns are “unsettling for everyone involved,” George wrote, “Please know that we will always work with our law enforcement partners to protect the safety and wellbeing of students and staff in our CP Family.”
