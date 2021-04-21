Fencing, police presence remains at former officer’s Champlin residence

Champlin police officers have been stationed inside barricades and fencing surrounding former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter’s property for more than a week. Potter, a Champlin resident, shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright on April 11 after reportedly mistaking her gun for a Taser. She has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.
Fearing unrest or retaliation, a perimeter of metal fencing and cement barricades were put in place April 13. “No Parking” signs dot each of the lawns in the residential neighborhood. According to Champlin Police Chief Ty Schmidt, Potter was home on April 12, but by the next day she and her family had left, and neighbors came by and moved items out, with the help of two moving trucks.
Area police officers, who have been patrolling the neighborhood, gave neighbors official notice that residential streets could be open or shut down at any time. “The neighbors have been extremely supportive,” of the additional policing measures, Schmidt said.
Last week Deputy Chief Chris Larrabee said the department had not heard any credible threats towards the property, but noted that could change and officers will be stationed inside the barricade indefinitely.
In the seven days since the barricades and fencing were installed, multiple groups of protesters have visited the property almost every day, and according to Schmidt, they have all been peaceful, which he credits to the fencing and barricades.
Schmidt also said that the department is keeping a watchful eye on the potential for violent protests at Potter’s residence, including monitoring online chatter from last week that threatened to burn her house down. Based on the violence that took place last summer in Minneapolis after former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin killed George Floyd, Schmidt considered the threat legitimate.
As head of the department, Schmidt said it was his decision to put up the fence around Potter’s home, for two reasons: to prevent a potential fire in a residential neighborhood and to protect officers who are stationed in front of the house, since Schmidt reasons that the police officers inside the property would be exposed without a barrier between them and potential protesters.
“We didn’t have a way to protect the house at all,” he said.
Schmidt added that the fencing used around the home’s perimeter is rented out by the city. According to an email from Champlin communications manager Ashley Wagner, “the fencing and total cost to put it up was paid for by the City of Champlin in the amount of $9,236 but we will seek potential emergency reimbursement funds, should a source become available.”
However, Wagner said in the email that the city has not identified a daily cost associated with police staffing around Potter’s property because it is a “multi-agency effort with mutual aid from area cities.”
Schmidt understands that some residents might be questioning the department’s decision to maintain the perimeter and police presence around Potter’s property, but he believes it is the right one.
“As law enforcement, we try to prevent criminal behavior. This is absolutely work for doing that,” Schmidt said. “We think it was a perfectly responsible approach to reduce the likelihood of something happening at the house. We realize there is a cost to the city for it to be there. It is worth it to us to not use force on a single protester.”
On April 12, the Champlin Police Department sent out an emergency alert to residents informing them of possible protests in the city, which didn’t materialize. Curfews were also in place through most of the week.
Schmidt didn’t say when police presence would be removed from Potter’s property, but noted that the department will most likely wait until a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial and Wright’s funeral on Thursday before they reassess continued police protection.
“We are trying to stay vigilant,” Schmidt said. “We are hoping [the lack of violence] continues, but we have to prepare.”
As of press time, April 20, the fencing was still up around the house and the location was staffed by a Champlin officer.
