Father Hennepin Festival set to make long-awaited return

Each year since 1976, Champlin has held their annual Father Hennepin Festival, celebrating the history behind Champlin. However, this year’s festival will have an extra special feel to it. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 edition to be canceled, 2021 presents a return to summer for many Champlin residents, exemplified by this gathering.
From June 11-13, the festival will be held at Mississippi Point Park.
Here are some of the events taking place.
Medallion Hunt — Starting Monday, June 7, clues will be given out for the medallion hunt at the Champlin Speedway, 100 Miller Road, at 9 a.m. Clues will be available for one day only. Past clues won’t be seen after the day of publication. If found, the medallion must be brought to city offices at 11955 Champlin Drive during business hours Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If it is found after office hours or on the weekend, call 763-923-7193 to notify.
Shuttle Services — There will be a shuttle service for the weekend’s events at Mississippi Point Park. Three different shuttles will be available for guests, based out of these locations: Champlin Ice Forum, Northland Park, and JRAC Athletic Complex. A return shuttle is also available at Hennepin Landing at the festival. All shuttles will run from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Friday. The ones from Northland Park and JRAC Athletic Complex will be available from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, but will not run on Sunday. Champlin Ice Forum’s shuttle will run from noon to 1 a.m. on Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The return shuttle from Hennepin Landing will run from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Live music and fireworks — On Friday night, the band Good for Gary will perform at D.C. Chandler Park from 8 p.m. to midnight. Fireworks will also take place at 10:15 p.m. on Friday night this year, rather than Saturday night. Tickets are $7 for general admission. Then on Saturday evening, the band Anderson Daniels will take the stage at D.C. Chandler Park from 6 to 8 p.m. and the Fabulous Armadillos will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $20 for general admission.
Other events — Throughout the weekend, the carnival is open with rides and other attractions. Kids Bingo is happening on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. at D.C. Chandler Park, and an ice cream social is slated for Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Dunning School. Also, there will be a youth fishing contest at the Mill Pond on Sunday at 11 a.m. There will also be a business expo that will take place at the carnival site on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.
One obvious omission from this year’s festivities is the parade. The city said they are lacking enough public safety personnel to undertake a parade this year. But regardless of what is missing this year, the focus is on what is returning, and that would be the Father Hennepin Festival. “The enthusiasm up to this point has been very well received,” Parks and Facilities Manager Charlie Lehn said. “We’re hoping to get the word out.”
