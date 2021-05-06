An annual Champlin staple is making a comeback in 2021. The Father Hennepin Festival, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was approved by the Champlin City Council on April 26, to take place June 11 to 13.
The festival will take place along West River Road and in D.C. Chandler Park and will look very similar to that of past years.
According to Parks and Facilities Manager Charlie Lehn, concerts are planned on Friday and Saturday evenings, with 1,000 to 2,000 people allowed to attend, as well as a fireworks display on Friday night, a fishing contest Sunday morning, and normal concessions, games, and a carnival.
“We are trying to get back out there and get people to gather for Father Hennepin,” Lehn said.
The one element of the celebration that won’t happen is the parade, which, according to Lehn, is due to a shortage of Public Safety personnel and the recommendation of the Police Chief and the Public Works Director amid civil unrest in the area.
