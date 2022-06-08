Champlin’s Father Hennepin Festival is ready to bring fun for the entire family. This year’s event runs Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12, at Mississippi Point Park, 651 West River Road.
The weekend kicks off with carnival rides and the parade, followed by music, fireworks, games and more.
Rides can be purchased for $1.50 per ticket, or $30 for 25 tickets. The ride wristband special runs from noon to 5 p.m. for $28 for unlimited rides Sunday only.
Free shuttle buses will run from four separate locations to Chandler Park next to the festival site. The locations include the Champlin Ice Forum, JRAC Athletic Complex, Brittany Park and Northland Park. Each site will be picking up and dropping off riders from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday, from noon to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Riders can wait for the shuttle back to their vehicles at the festival site during the same times.
Friday, June 10
Carnival rides and games run from 5 p.m. to midnight.
The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. The route runs along West River Road.
The band Bad Girlfriends performs from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $8.
Fireworks, sponsored by Tetra Pak, will begin at 10:15 p.m. at the festival site.
Saturday, June 11
Carnival rides and games run from noon to midnight.
Business expo runs from 1 to 5 p.m. at Mississippi Crossings.
There will be a Princes Party at 1 p.m. at the Bowline at Mississippi Crossings, 220 E. River Parkway. Meet three princess. Stay for a story, coloring, and some singing and dancing. There will be temporary tattoos and photo opportunities. A festival button is needed for entrance.
The Champlin Historical Society’s Ice Cream Social runs from 1-4 p.m. at the Dunning School, this historical museum at 10980 West River Road.
Kids Bingo is planned at 3 p.m. the Bowline at Mississippi Crossings. A festival button is needed for entrance.
Anderson Daniels performs from 6 to 8 p.m. The Fabulous Armadillos perform from 9 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $20.
Sunday, June 12
Head over to the Mill Pond at 11 a.m. for the Youth Fishing Contest. The Champlin Public Works Department is hosting this event, where they will supply bait. Participants need to bring their other fishing gear. Check-in at the dam under a small pop up tent. Prizes based on weight of fish. A festival button is needed for entrance.
Carnival rides and games run from noon to 6 p.m.
The Champlin Historical Society’s Ice Cream Social runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Dunning School, this historical museum at 10980 West River Road.
Open skating is available from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Ice Forum.
Visit fatherhennepinfestival.com for more details.
