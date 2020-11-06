Shawn Alderman dedicated more than 30 years of his life in the military as a Special Forces medic helping heal wounded soldiers. Now retired from active duty, he has no plans of slowing down.
Alderman is one of the driving forces of a massive project known as the Magnus Veteran’s Foundation. When completed, the rural Dayton property will be a facility to help veterans and their families with their physical, psychological, spiritual and social health while integrating them with the community. With Veteran’s Day approaching on Nov. 11, a project such as this carries a little more meaning during an era dominated by COVID-19.
“This project is a calling for me, honestly,” said Alderman, a St. Louis Park native. “After 20 years of war, our special forces guys – some of who were on their 11th deployment – you can imagine, that takes a toll on not on the individual, but also the family. We wanted to keep those people in the fight, but at the same time keep their families intact. I’ve seen this work. That’s why Minnesota will be the first in the world to get this level of service outside of active duty. There’s no other facility like this.”
The facility will be located on a sprawling four acres of rural land valued at $4 million that was owned by Alderman’s aunt, Suzanne Rawlings. It features an 8,000-square-foot home, 14,000-square-foot warehouse. Plans are for both buildings to be revamped into top-notch medical facilities.
Much of the funding for this project comes from the U.S. Special Operations Command Preservation of the Force and Family (POTFF) initiative. It was created to ensure elite soldiers and their families remain healthy and whole once returning from more than 20 years of continuous combat operations.
Fund raising is currently in the opening phase, and $1 million is needed to for construction on the existing buildings. It is hoped repurposing will start on the warehouse in April and be ready for a limited opening that will be able to serve 1,000 patients. Phase Two will consist of construction on the main house, which will be transformed into their primary care clinic, behavioral health clinic and meeting space.
When completed in 2022, the facility is expected to have capacity for up to 5,000 patients on an out-patient basis. It is named after “Magnus,” the son of St. Olaf – a Viking king who, following one of the biggest battles of his time, chose 12 men based on the softness of their hands to care for his wounded.
“We call our patients members because this is so much more than patient experience,” Alderman said. “Not only do you have the medical care you’d expect from primary care clinic, you also have all these other subject matter experts to discuss where you’re at spiritually, socially, physically and psychologically. So it’s really much more in-depth experience.”
Alderman enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1988 and first served as an Airborne Infantryman. He then became a medic and was enlisted for eight years. Upon returning home and enrolling at St. John’s University, he served in the National Guard to help pay for schooling and soon returned to active duty. Alderman spent the remainder of his career as a physician taking care of Special Forces Operators and their families.
His last military job was a surgeon for the Fifth Special Forces Group, which was responsible for Middle East. His first of several deployments was in Mogadishu, Somalia; his last was the fight against Isis and Syria.
COMPREHENSIVE FACILITY
In addition to the Suzanne R. Rawlings Wellness Center, the facility also will include the Vincent E. Egan Human Performance Center. He was Alderman’s uncle. The entire facility will be called Magnus Veteran’s Wellness Campus due to the wide variety of assistance members will receive.
“We’re different because we also take care of family members,” Alderman said. “There are a lot of facilities who only take care of the veteran. For us, having deployed so many times and having a wife and now 11-year-old son, I know they bore the brunt of my deployments. When you’re deployed, it’s almost very Zen-like. You’ve got one mission and you’re very focused on yourself. Meanwhile, your family is back at home, paying the bills and doing the hard work. That’s why it’s so important to include them.
“The comprehensive approach we’re taking is different. Lots of them are doing psychological, physical, spiritual and social aspects, but nobody has them all combined into one setting using a model that’s already been validated by Special Operations active duty folks. It’s like a regular clinic on steroids.”
Alderman stressed not every veteran will choose to be a member of the Magnus campus. There are 56,000 veterans in the tri-county area, and with capacity at 5,000, it will take a committed attitude to be accepted.
“We’re only interested in veterans and family members who want to be the best version of themselves,” Alderman said. “Every member who signs on will sign an oath saying they’ll commit to all four aspects of the program. You can’t pick and choose. This is not a place where you come to get your blood pressure medication. We’re so much more. We’ve got a feeling the demand is going to exceed 5,000, so we’ve got to make sure we’re serving those folks that are really committed to our program.”
COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT
Alderman’s mentor is Dr. Edward Tick, who has been helping veterans since the Vietnam era. Tick said true healing comes when the veteran shares their story with the community so everybody shoulders it. That awareness, Tick said, helps veterans get involved and not be forgotten.
The facility plans on inviting the public to events to help make that happen. On Saturday, Oct. 24, 160 kids and their families turned out for a “Trunk or Treat” event. Kids had the chance to chat with veterans – in a socially distant manner – while loading up on treats and checking out some decked out trucks.
Future plans include a Farmer’s Market, food truck and movie nights. In addition, veterans will be able to share their stories through plays at a natural amphitheater on the property. Veterans will, in essence, write a screenplay of their experiences that will eventually be played out for the public with volunteer actors from a local theatrical company.
“If some of the guys shared their stories on their own, it could get pretty scary for people,” Alderman said. “This is a safe way for them to do that. That gap between veterans and their families and the community is closing. We’re going to do that is to bring them all together into the same space.”
Other modes of therapy are expected to take the shape of farm therapy, woodworking, ceramics and metalworking.
Alderman said his group has received great support from the city of Dayton along with the local Lions Club. The public is invited to send donations through the group’s Facebook page or by sending a check.
When Veteran’s Day arrives, it’s expected to be a quiet but still emotional one for Alderman, his wife (also a veteran) and their 11-year-old son.
“This Veteran’s Day will be a little bit different because it’s my first full year out of the Army,” Alderman said. “So, I’m incredibly grateful to be spending it with my wife and son. Also, I reflect on the guys and gals that are still serving – and many of them are still deployed. Believe it or not, there are probably still a lot of Americans who don’t realize we’re still at war. People are continuing to be killed over there and that weighs heavy on my heart, and also with those who didn’t come home.”
