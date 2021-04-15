(Editor’s note: The following is a message from the Wright County Public Health Department)
After 13 months in this pandemic, we find ourselves at another crossroads of sorts. There are bright spots and milestones that are encouraging, like:
• The increased availability of vaccine with three safe and effective options,
• Expansion of eligibility to receive the vaccine; everyone 16 and older in Minnesota is now eligible,
• Over 80% of Wright County residents age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and
• 34.7% of Wright County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose.
Yet we remain only cautiously optimistic, as we see increasing daily case numbers and the variant(s) changing how the virus spreads and who it is impacting:
• During the month of March there was 1,054 new cases confirmed in Wright County residents. During the first week of April there have been 488 cases.
• Variants of the virus are present. In the case of B117, it is more contagious and causing more severe symptoms in populations who before weren’t experiencing serious side effects of the virus. Recent estimates from the Minnesota Department of Health show about 60% of the virus spreading is likely B117.
• As spring break season is wrapping up and after a year of restricted travel, it appears that many families chose to travel over their spring break. The weeks ahead present an interesting challenge as we expect case number to continue to grow.
The last year has been difficult, and we aren’t out of the woods yet. We want to remind everyone about the importance of following good COVID-19 hygiene. Even if you are fully vaccinated, it is still important to wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands often and stay home if you are sick.
To everyone in our communities, it’s time to roll up our sleeves. We encourage you to get your vaccine when it is available to you. Everyone 16 and older is encouraged to get vaccinated. Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna are nearly 100% effective in reducing severe illness.
There are a couple great tools available to help you find a vaccine, such as the MN vaccine Connector and Find My Vaccine:
• If you have not received a vaccine, you can sign up for the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector. Users may be randomly selected for an appointment at a Community Vaccination Program location. You will be contacted directly for open appointments. Sign up at mn.gov/vaccineconnector. If you are unable to sign up online or who require translation assistance can call 833-431-2053 between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• You can search for local providers on the state’s vaccine finder map: mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.
We understand some people may not have been ready to receive the vaccine as soon as it is available to them. We also recognize that some people may still be on the fence. Please know, if you were part of previous priority groups and haven’t gotten your vaccine, it’s not too late. As many of our friends and family members receive the vaccine, they are trusted sources you can talk to, to learn more about their experience. It could also help to talk with your health care provider and have a conversation about how getting the vaccine could help you.
The faster we can vaccinate everyone who wants it, the closer we are to ending this pandemic. We are in a race between the variants and vaccine.
