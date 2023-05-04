Emergency Response Team awarded for bravery during St. Michael standoff last year

(Photo courtesy of Wright County Sheriffs Office)

The Wright County Emergency Response Team received the Unit Citation award from the Minnesota Special Operations Training Association for their bravery during a two-day standoff in St. Michael. Six members of the 21-member team accepted the award on behalf of the entire team. Pictured left to right: Sergeant Todd Jorgenson, Sergeant Kevin Triplett, Deputy Josh Tester, Sergeant Josh Hinton, Deputy Mike Husen, and Sergeant Adam Lund.

On April 17, the Wright County Emergency Response Team received the Unit Citation from the Minnesota Special Operations Training Association (SOTA).

The Unit Citation recognized the Wright County Emergency Response Team for their bravery during a two-day armed standoff in St. Michael in June 2022 and for their assistance to Meeker County in a similar situation.

