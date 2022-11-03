Elk River welcomes film crew, cast and Oak Grove filmmaker of ‘My 7 Grandmas’

(Submitted photo)

Film producers Scott and Diane Peterson chose Elk River as the spot to film a good chunk of the movie “My 7 Grandmas” for its close proximity to their home in Oak Grove as well as its cute downtown and vibrant public library. It’s the fourth film Scott has written and produced. Here they are at Olde Main Eatery at 313 in Jackson Avenue in downtown Elk River.

Downtown Elk River’s charm and the Elk River Public Library that does a brisk business will be the backdrop for “My 7 Grandmas,” a feature-length film about a 16-year-old girl from California forced to move to Minnesota to help her grandfather, whose life is in shambles after the death of his wife.

Gigi is not impressed with Minnesota and wants nothing more than to get back home.

