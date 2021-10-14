Starting her business of selling a holistic shopping experience four years ago in her basement, St. Michael resident Ellie Anderson is finding Eating, Elevated’s new space a dream come true. They moved in completely in September with all the services they offer now.
“It happened so wonderfully and organically,” Anderson said. “This is where I went to school. This is where we want our kids to go to school, so we knew where we wanted to be... It’s so fun to feel like we are contributing to [the community] in more than one way now.”
Eating, Elevated provides Nutrition Response Testing for customers and other health services such as therapeutics and exercise classes, along with other tenants all under one building.
Eating, Elevated moved from a shed in Anderson’s backyard to the building they have now while Anderson was pregnant. The building was erected in June and then Eating, Elevated moved in fully in September.
“It was so stressful, but it really helped things fall into place,” Anderson said, “As we started the process I got pregnant and was like ‘I have to be out of the backyard by June otherwise I will not be able to set a boundary and spend time with my family after having a baby as I should.’”
The business now staffs 22 women as a woman-led company. Jenna Athmann is a Nutrition Response Testing Practitioner at Eating, Elevated and has been with the company since they were in the Shed in January 2020. Athmann is excited to move away from the shed and into a larger space.
“The new building is a huge blessing to us,” Athmann said. “As you probably can see, Eating, Elevated took off pretty rapidly and we needed more space to see clients. This new building has allowed us to reach so many more people and it’s been so fun to see every face that walks in the door. More patient rooms and therapeutics have been a game-changer in allowing us to help people heal.”
Anderson wanted the bigger space to make it into a more convenient and holistic shopping experience for guests.
“We wanted to make something more. A one-stop-shop for holistic health is how I described it. We wanted a place where people come they feel welcome, they feel safe, they feel energized, they feel nourished.”
The business is in a 7,000-square-foot building. Eating Elevated works out of 4,500 square feet of it. Eating, Elevated does Nutrition Response Testing which is muscle testing to determine the underlying causes of illnesses.
“It helps people feel well and helps people get to the root cause of stress in the body,” Anderson said. “It works amazing, but it’s not for everybody, so I also don’t advertise. We like people to be referred by other clients who have had great results and let the results speak for themselves.”
Eating, Elevated also has a personal trainer and gym along with a Himalayan Salt cave, red light therapy and more. Other businesses such as a chiropractor and a natural salon are also operating out of tenant spaces in the building.
Anderson is looking to start a juice superfood cafe in 1,000 square feet of the building by the end of the year.
“We wanted to make it easy for people to stop by and leave feeling better,” Anderson said. “We have kind of made this little oasis.”
Anderson had gotten into Nutrition Response Testing after becoming sick for a long time. She had tried the testing at the recommendation of her husband. After feeling better she realized she wanted to learn how to do the same.
“I thought, ‘I need to learn how to do this,’ because I had never felt so good,” Anderson said.
Anderson does believe that there should be a proper mix between holistic medical treatment and traditional western doctor treatment.
“People come in here thinking we are so opposed to seeing a doctor ever, and that could not be further from the truth. There has to be a really good blend of eastern and western medicine,” she said. “Especially now, because I think people are realizing health is so much more than just medication and prescriptions. It has to be intentional. You have to be proactive. So this is that proactive prevention piece of the puzzle to get people well and keep them healthy.”
Anderson was very hands-on with the design for the building and making it her own.
“We designed every piece in this building,” Anderson said “It was so fun. I love every part of it... Watching it all come together from dirt to a fully erected standpoint was so cool.”
Anderson described the look of the building and the brick inside to be very earthy and organic.
“The location of it is what I also feel makes it so special,” Anderson said. “Just being so close to the Live Trueth Yoga and Main Street Summer and BK Taphouse. Clientele looking for that elevated health experience. I feel like we fit so well here.”
