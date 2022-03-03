Eating, Elevate is growing

Eating, Elevated in St. Michael is planning on expanding starting March 1 and hoping to finish its expansion April 15. Eating, Elevated is also starting the build on their new location in St. Joseph. Owner Ellie Anderson shows off the construction when Eating, Elevated has their current location in September.
After just opening in September, Eating Elevated in St. Michael is already expanding its building and opening a new location in St. Joesph. Eating, Elevated offers holistic services, such as Nutrition Response Testing, salt caves, sauna, redlight therapy, exercise classes and more.
Construction for the expansion in St. Michael started March 1 with an aim to be finished April 15. The expansion will allow for IV hydration and lab work.
“That extra space will be able to open up a whole other realm for us that clients want and we can provide for them which we want to provide for them,” owner Ellie Anderson said.
In the future, this location will be offering pet owners alternative natural healthcare for pets through holistic means.
Currently, Eating, Elevated is also serving clientele in St. Joseph in a temporary space. The St. Joseph’s permanent location should be finished in May. The space will be around half the size it is in St. Michael, but it will mirror all the services St. Michael has minus the salt cave. It is also hoping to gain IV hydration and in the future after the permanent location is built.
“It has just exploded,” Anderson said. “I always known I was going to open up a second location in St. Joseph, but did not realize it would be this soon.”
Anderson’s holistic health practitioner journey started in St. Joseph when she had not been feeling well for years and her husband signed her up for an appointment with a holistic health practitioner. After falling in love with health, Anderson took over her practitioner’s practice and started Eating, Elevated.
Due to the expansion in St. Michael, Juice is no longer planned to be in the Eating, Elevated space, but Anderson is hoping on working with the city in the future to create an elevated eating experience through Juice in its own separate building from Eating, Elevated.
“I’m just in awe every day this is what we get to do,” Anderson said. “I hope [clients] leave feeling better whether its emotionally or physically. I just want them to feel better, to feel loved and welcomed and that they matter and that their health matters.”
