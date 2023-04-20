A woman charged in a fatal drunk driving crash in Dayton in September 2021 has been sentenced.

On April 12, April O’Leary, 23 of Otsego, was convicted and charged with criminal vehicular homicide-operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and criminal vehicular operation-great bodily harm/gross negligence.

