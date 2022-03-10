A driver who died during a single-vehicle crash last week has been identified.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified driver as Troy Miest, 50.
On March 2, at 4:40 p.m., the Maple Grove Police Department was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Nottingham Pkwy and Bass Lake Road.
“The driver was trapped in the vehicle and required extrication,” said Maple Grove Police Commander Jon Wetternach. “Life-saving measures were attempted but tragically the driver passed away. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.”
The preliminary investigation indicates Miest was traveling south on Nottingham Parkway, left the roadway to the west, and struck a fence and several trees, according to Wetternach. The vehicle came to rest in the backyard of a home in the 7100 block of Archer Lane. The speed limit in this area is 35 mph.
According to the medical examiner, Miest died from mechanical asphyxia and blunt force injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the investigation. The exact cause of the crash is pending further investigation and the completion of the reconstruction.
The Maple Grove Police Department was assisted by Maple Grove Fire Rescue, North Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigators, and Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
