Dramatic shake up with redistricting of legislative boundaries in Press area

The Minnesota Special Redistricting Panel has released the Congressional, Minnesota House and Senate redistricting plans.
There are many boundary changes within the Press coverage area. The biggest impacts include moving Maple Grove away from the Rogers, Dayton and Osseo shared area. Now, most of Champlin will be grouped with Dayton and Rogers in a district.
The city of Osseo will now be grouped with a portion of Brooklyn Park.
In addition, the redistricting plan renumbers most of the Senate and House districts the state. The new district lines and numbers will go into effect for this fall’s election. Representatives and senators will take office for the new districts next January.
Sen. John Hoffman’s (DFL- Champlin) district will be changing, dropping part of Coon Rapids and part of Brooklyn Park. The new district will be gaining Rogers and Dayton.
Maple Grove will now be moving into a new district with Corcoran, Greenfield, Medina, Independence and Maple Plain. This also means the new House Dist. 37A, has two incumbent representatives - Rep. Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove) and Rep. Jerry Hertaus (R-Greenfield).
Robbins said, “The new maps have significantly changed my district. Although the new 37A keeps about half of Maple Grove, I will no longer be representing Rogers and Dayton. I will now have the opportunity to represent Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain and Medina, and am looking forward to getting to know more people in all of those communities.”
She plans to run for the new Dist. 37A seat.
Rep. Kristin Bahner (DFL-Maple Grove) agrees about the changes within the district boundaries she represents.
“The new district loses one of my favorite sections of the current district, Osseo which now moves to the east,” Bahner said. “The district also loses a few precincts to south and west to the new 42A district which includes Plymouth while it extends north to the border to Maple Grove adding some new precincts.”
She plans to run for the new Dist. 37B.
The house district representing Champlin is shifting as well. Rep. Zach Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids) will no longer be representing the residents. “It’s a big change for me,” he said. “I live in Coon Rapids and have been representing Champlin for four years. It’s been really wonderful. Champlin is such a great community. People really love their community. It’s such a great place to live, filled with wonderful people who take care of each other.”
The current Senate District 34 will be changing. Sen. Warren Limmer (R-Maple Grove) plans to seek endorsement for the new Dist. 37 from the Republican party.
“Having lived in the northwest suburbs most of my life, I am very excited about the possibility of once again representing the citizens of Maple Grove, Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, and Medina in the Minnesota Senate,” Limmer said. “But I’m very disheartened to lose the citizens of Dayton, Rogers, and Osseo are no longer in our new district boundaries.”
Gaining new constituents is bittersweet for the representatives.
“I am truly disappointed to lose Osseo, which I have often called my hidden jewel and look forward to continuing to be supportive of their needs with their new representative,” Bahner said. “I am not moving far. In terms of the new Maple Grove neighbors joining the district, I know some folks in those areas and am excited to meet my new neighbors to the north.”
Robbins said, “I have great friends in both the new and old districts from before I entered politics and really appreciate the uniqueness of all of these communities. I will certainly miss representing the wonderful people of Rogers and Dayton, but I look forward to the opportunity to serve the new communities. Of course, I am very happy to continue to serve the people of Maple Grove.”
To take a closer look at the new districts and maps, visit gis.lcc.mn.gov
Breakdown of new legislative districts
The following is a brief synopsis of the district changes to go in effect with the 2022 Election:
MN House Dist. 34A
(Was Dist. 34A, incumbent Rep. Kristin Robbins-R, and Dist. 36A, incumbent Zach Stephenson-DFL)
This district includes Dayton and Rogers. Most of Champlin will now be included in this district. The far eastern side of the city, from east of Douglas Drive and south of 117th Avenue, will be included in a different district.
Maple Grove has now moved to the new Dist. 37A and Dist. 37B. There will be no incumbent running for this seat in the election, as Robbins lives in Maple Grove.
MN House Dist. 34B
(Was Dist. 34B, incumbent Rep. Kristin Bahner-DFL)
This district now includes parts of Champlin and part of Brooklyn Park. The district previously included parts of Maple Grove and Osseo.
MN House Dist. 37A
(Was Dist. 34B, incumbent Rep. Bahner, and Dist. 33A, incumbent Jerry Hertaus-R)
This district now includes the western portion of Maple Grove, and the cities of Corcoran, Medina, Greenfield, Independence, and Maple Plain.
MN House Dist. 37B
(New district for Maple Grove)
The new district will include the eastern two-thirds of the city of Maple Grove. Currently, Rep. Bahner lives in this area.
MN House Dist. 38A
(Was Dist. 34B, incumbent Rep. Bahner-DFL)
The city of Osseo is now included with the southwestern portion of Brooklyn Park.
MN House Dist. 42A
(New district for Maple Grove)
A tiny portion of the city will be included with some Plymouth residents. In Maple Grove, if a resident lives south of Bass Lake Road and west of Vicksburg Lane, they will be part of this district.
MN Senate Dist. 34
(Was Dist. 34, incumbent Warren Limmer-R and Dist. 36 incumbent Hoffman-DFL)
This district includes Dayton, Rogers, Champlin, and a portion of Brooklyn Park. The cities of Maple Grove and Osseo are now included in different districts. Hoffman lives in this new district area, and Limmer does not.
MN Senate Dist. 37
(New district for Maple Grove)
This new district combines the former Dist. 33 and most of Dist. 34. Most of Maple Grove is included with this district, along with the cities of Corcoran, Medina, Greenfield, Independence and Maple Plain. Sen. Warren Limmer-R who represented Dist. 34, lives in this new district’s coverage area.
MN Senate Dist. 38
(New district for Osseo)
The city of Osseo is now included in this district with a portion of Brooklyn Park and all of Brooklyn Center.
MN Senate Dist. 42
(New district for Maple Grove)
A tiny portion of the city will be included with some Plymouth residents. In Maple Grove, if a resident lives south of Bass Lake Road and west of W, Fish Lake Road, they will be part of this district.
U.S. Congressional Dist. 3
This district, currently represented by Rep. Dean Phillips, encompasses all of Hennepin County from Champlin to Bloomington. Also includes Rogers, Dayton, Corcoran, Greenfield, Loretto, Medina, Maple Grove, Osseo, Independence and Maple Plain. There has been no changes to Dist. 3 in the coverage area.
