The Rogers City Council, Feb. 22, approved an $11,000 proposal from SRF for relocating two tenants on Main Street, and a proposal from LHB not to exceed $11,800 for creating a tax increment financing district for the Main Street Rogers redevelopment project.
In January, the city received tax credit and related financing from the board for the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency for Phase 1 of the Main Street Rogers redevelopment project proposed by Duffy Development, according to Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner and Community Development coordinator.
Phases 1 and 2 of the project include a 40-unit senior apartment building, a 64-unit workforce housing apartment building, new commercial building, and new public plazas and open space adjacent to Main Street.
Additional grants for the project include $2.4 million from the Metropolitan Council, $350,000 from Minnesota DEED (redevelopment), and $300,000 from Hennepin County. Ziemer said DEED is requiring “commencement of the project and corresponding schedule updates, or risk losing the grant funding.”
“The state needs concrete dates, not estimates,” Ziemer said.
Blight analysis is needed prior to demolition of any structures as part of establishing a redevelopment district, Ziemer said. “Upon completion of the blight analysis and tenant relocations, the city will create the TIF district and take the lead on demolition and site clearing,” he said.
State and federal laws require the city to be responsible for relocation of tenants if property is acquired, Ziemer said.
Construction is expected to begin in October, and to be completed in summer 2023.
City administrator’s annual performance evaluation
The City Council also conducted its annual performance evaluation of City Administrator Steve Stahmer in a closed session on Feb. 8. At last week’s meeting, the council received in its agenda packet, but did not discuss, a summary of the meeting from City Attorney Bob Vose.
“The council found the administrator to have performed very well,” Vose’s summary said. “The council expects the administrator to address the comments received. The council additionally discussed possible improvements to the review process.”
No further information was available about Stahmer’s performance and/or goals.
Resignation of police records technician
The council accepted the resignation of Jana Block, police records technician, and advertisement for her position.
Block has worked for the police department in that position since 2012, according to Police Chief Dan Wills.
“When Jana first came to the city, she became part of a group that helped to greatly improve the professionalism of the Police Department at an important point in its history,” said a memo to the council from City Administrator Steve Stahmer. “Her contributions and those of her Admin/Records colleagues will benefit the department for years to come. We wish Jana well in retirement.”
