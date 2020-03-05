A trip to the ER, or a sudden medical condition that keeps someone out of work can create bills that are just too much for families. These medical bills can be financially devastating for some.
But one Maple Grove church is working to help lessen this financial burden for those in need.
Rev. Dr. Joel Wight Hoogheem, lead pastor at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, said the church is first congregation in Minnesota to help erase the medical debt of hundreds of families who earn less than twice the federal poverty level. They have started working with RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit that was founded by two former debt collections executives in 2014.
“Medical debt has destroyed the financial ability of large segments of vulnerable communities, notably the sick, elderly, the poor and veterans,” he said. “It isn’t something that anyone chooses, because no one chooses to have a heart attack or an accident or cancer.”
He added that medical bills can devastate families, stating that over 60% of bankruptcies in the U.S. are the result of medical debt.
LEARNING ABOUT RIP MEDICAL
Hoogheem said the church was able to use $15,000 in congregation donations to forgive $1,560,562 in medical debt for 472 families in Texas and Arkansas. Lord of Life has had mission trips to those states and connections were made.
How is the possible? According to Hoogheem, he said first heard of the RIP Medical program through a church member.
“He learned about the program and was intrigued,” he said. “With his background in finance, he wondered if it was too good to be true.”
RIP Medical Debt was contacted and so were other churches that had donated. After checking things out, Hoogheem felt this was a good cause to help those facing unforeseen medical bills.
He said it starts with hospitals and medical organizations figure out which bills will go uncollected. This bills will be written off as a loss and will be sold on the secondary debt market. “Typically a debt collections agency will buy it for pennies on the dollar and try and collect as much as they can in response,” Hoogheem said.
He added the founders of RIP Medical work to get contributions and forgive the medical debt, instead of trying to collect it. Debt is bought from hospitals or the secondary debt market.
Donations, like those from Lord of Life, are pooled together and used to buy the debt.
Once someone’s debt is paid off by RIP Medical Debt, they receive a letter stating their medical bill is paid off.
CONGREGATION REACTION
Last December, Hoogheem said “jaws dropped” of the congregation members when he shared how the donation helped so many people.
He added during the four worship times, there was dead silence when he shared the numbers. People then wanted to hear more about it.
“It’s exciting to see people, figuratively and literally, buying into the idea,” he added.
Hoogheem said the church hopes to work with RIP Medical Debt again, and hopes to help people in Minnesota or the Dakotas. Other campaigns in the church this year will be used to collect funds to help the program once again.
He added, “We don’t expect to be thanked. That’s not why we are doing this.”
To date, RIP Medical Debt has forgiven $1.3 billion in medical debt for 650,000 families. To learn more about the program, visit ripmedicaldebt.org.
