About 1,800 people were welcomed to the start of the 2023-24 school year during a districtwide program for custodians, educational assistants, teachers, principals, food services employees, clerical staff and others on Aug. 30 at Rogers High School.

The group heard from Devin C. Hughes, who is known as The Chief Inspiration Officer. The speaker, author, storyteller and workshop leader speaks to and consults a variety of leaders, groups, organizations and teams who have a desire to break down enterprise-wide cultural barriers, improve personal/organizational performance, and enhance communication through greater self-awareness and understanding of one another.

  

