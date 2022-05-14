Diamond Lake Regional Trail draft plan available for comment

Public comment is now being sought for the draft master plan for the Diamond Lake Regional Trail, a new north-south 10-foot-wide paved, multi-use regional trail through western Hennepin County which would allow biking, hiking, dog walking, running, and in-line skating. Shown here is a map of the preferred route for the Diamond Lake Regional Trail approved by each community
The Three Rivers Park District Board of Commissioners has approved the draft master plan for the Diamond Lake Regional Trail and authorized a 30-day public comment period for the plan.
The master plan outlines a future vision for the trail, which would connect the West Mississippi River Regional Trail to the Lake Independence Regional Trail and Baker Park Reserve. The trail will be a 10-foot-wide paved, multi-use regional trail that would allow biking, hiking, dog walking, running, and in-line skating.
Three Rivers Park District garnered extensive feedback from the community and coordinated with city partners to determine and approve the preferred route for the regional trail. The Metropolitan Council is expected to consider approval of the draft master plan later this summer.
Following Metropolitan Council approval and final adoption of the completed master plan by the Three Rivers Park District Board of Commissioners, Three Rivers can work with willing sellers and partners to secure required property rights for the future trail. Construction will occur in multiple phases as funding and development opportunities allow and will likely take two to three decades to complete.
The master plan is available at Let’s Talk Three Rivers at: letstalkthreerivers.org and search for Diamond Lake Regional Trail Master Plan.
Comments about the plan may be made through June 3 on Let’s Talk Three Rivers at: letstalkthreerivers.org. People may also submit comments by e-mail to: DLRT@ThreeRiversParks.org or mailed to: Three Rivers Park District, c/o Stephen Shurson, Landscape Architect, 3000 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441.
Printed copies of the plan are available at the Three Rivers Park District Administrative Center, 3000 Xenium Lane N. in Plymouth; the Baker Park Reserve Campground, 2309 County Road 19 in Maple Plain; and the city halls of Corcoran, Dayton, Medina, Orono, Rogers and Wayzata.
