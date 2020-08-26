Despite a push from suburban mayors, the Bottineau Blue Line extension Corridor Management Committee did not stray from Hennepin County and the Metropolitan Council’s decision to re-route the light rail project away from Burlington Northern Santa Fe’s right-of-way.
The Aug. 13 committee meeting was the first time the group had met since July 2019. The county and the Metropolitan Council jointly announced a move away from the railroad corridor Aug. 3.
The committee, which is comprised of stakeholders from the cities along the line – as well as the Met Council, Hennepin County, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and the Connect the Blue Line Now Coalition officials – voted down a motion to continue efforts to negotiate with BNSF while considering other alignment options.
Some members of the committee supported a motion to engage in a multi-level government effort to exhaust all negotiation options with BNSF while considering alternate routes, and to ensure that all committee members are included in future discussions.
Committee members supporting that motion included County Commissioner Mike Opat, Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris, Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde, members of the Connect the Blue Line Now Coalition and Robbinsdale City Councilmember George Selman, who served as an alternate for Mayor Regan Murphy.
The motion, which was made by Harris, failed in an 11-6 vote with one abstention.
Those opposed included Met Council members Reva Chamblis and Irene Fernando, a representative for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, and Crystal Mayor Jim Adams. Minneapolis City Councilmembers Jeremiah Ellison and Phillipe Cunningham, as well as Met Council Chair Charles Zelle spoke against the motion.
Zelle – who served as commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Transportation under Gov. Mark Dayton before being appointed chair of the Met Council – said he shared frustrations with not having a willing partner on the project with BNSF.
There was an equal push for both the Southwest and Bottineau projects behind the scenes, and efforts to change the railway’s mind included threats of increased property taxes, offers to buy the right-of-way, and other bills that would impact their business, he said. The unwillingness to negotiate is not about a specific animosity so much as it is a business rationale that co-location with transit impedes BNSF’s activities, according to Zelle.
“I’m sorry to say this, but it is not a lack of commitment,” he said. “Doing nothing – there’s nothing more expensive.”
While project plans could be used again if BNSF has a change of heart, Zelle said he is convinced that working toward a new alignment is important to moving the project forward.
Opat, Lunde, and Harris disagreed, saying they don’t believe that all options to either incentivize the railway into cooperating with the project office have been exhausted.
“I don’t think we’ve exhausted what can be done with them,” Opat said, although he supports looking at an alternative alignment. Even if part of the line needs to be realigned, part could still run in BNSF right-of-way, he said.
Lunde spoke to an anger at not being included in the discussions prior to the decision.
“I still think it’s complete and utter BS that we were not included two months ago when this started,” he said. “That was a choice by the Met Council and the Hennepin County Board to not include us, and so if I seem like I’m getting angry, I represent the anger of Brooklyn Park.”
Harris concurred, saying that even recently, Sen. Ann Rest, along with Senators Chris Eaton, Ron Latz, Scott Dibble and John Hoffman, introduced a bill in the state’s third special session that would have tax impacts for the rail line if signed into law.
“Compared to the Southwest line, we are the no-drama line,” Harris said. “There are many people on this call who took a lot of bullets at the local level for the Met Council, for the governor, past governor and present governor, and for the county.”
“I can’t tell you how disappointed I am in this decision,” Rest said. “Those of us who care so deeply about the Blue Line extension, the Bottineau Boulevard alignment, we’re going to remember this decision and continue our fight.”
Several members spoke to a concern about losing momentum on the project. Elliott and members of the Minneapolis City Council spoke to a need for engagement in their communities.
“Sometimes when projects feel rushed and people are felt left out, it can be really traumatizing when you’re talking about changes that can really effect the environment that people live in,” Elliott said.
Fernando said that she supported the proposal to move the line out of the corridor.
Next steps
The concept of the rail line has not changed, said Dan Soler, senior program administrator with Hennepin County and former Bottineau Blue Line project director. That is, the objective is to connect downtown Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park.
The project will attempt to maintain as much of the previous alignment as possible and develop a line that serves the corridor cities. New plans will need to look at existing infrastructure and take steps to minimize resident impact, Soler said.
Through the rest of the year, the project office intends to inform stakeholders about the new project direction, contract with organizations for long-term engagement support, create an engagement plan for use in 2021, and review potential alignment alternatives.
Additional Corridor Management Committee meetings are planned for October, and either December or January. Project officials also plan to address city councils along the line in September.
