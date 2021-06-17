Delano Senior Center Activities for June 17 - 25

The Delano Senior Center activities are listed below. The Senior Center is located at 234 Second St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. Email: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith. The Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in..

Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000

Thursday, June 17

9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters

10 a.m. Lake Rebecca Nature Hike

10:30 a.m. Writers Group

11 a.m. Hennepin County Lunch Bus

Friday, June 18

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

12:40 p.m. Bingo

Monday, June 21

10 a.m. Line dancing

11:15 a.m. Bingo

1 p.m. Golf card game

Tuesday, June 22

9 :30 a.m. Tai Chi

1 p.m. Movie

Wednesday, June 23

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Garage sale

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

1 p.m. Cards - 500 and Bridge

1 p.m. Mahjong

Thursday, June 24

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Garage sale

9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters

Friday, June 25

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Garage sale

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

12:40 p.m. Bingo

Delano Senior Center Menus for June 17 - 25

The Delano Senior Dining Program is open Monday – Friday to serve low-cost, nutritious meals at noon. The dining site serves seniors age 60 and over. Meals on Wheels are available to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by Brickside Grille & Tap, Mario’s and South Fork BBQ, Dave’s Town Club, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost is $4.50 per meal, and you must register by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Hennepin County Lunch Bus is making its runs to Loretto, Independence, and Maple Plain. Space is limited, so sign up early. Masks required on the bus. If you have any questions, please call 763-972-0574.

Thursday, June 17 - Soup, loaded baked potato, bread pudding.

Friday, June 18 - Meat, cheese and sandwich fixings, chips, fruit.

Monday, June 21- Chicken Alfredo, pasta bake, Caesar salad, bread stick, brownie.

Tuesday, June 22 - Pulled pork sandwich, beans, chips, fruit pizza.

Wednesday, June 23 - Pork tenderloin, sandwich, potato salad.

Thursday, June 24 - Penne pasta with sausage and peppers in red sauce, bread, strawberry/rhubarb crisp.

