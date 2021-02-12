The Delano Senior Center activities are listed below. The Senior Center is located at 234 Second St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. E-mail: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith. The Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in..

Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000

Thursday, Feb. 11

9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters

10:30 a.m. Writers Group via ZOOM

Friday, Feb. 12

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

12:40 p.m. Bingo

Monday, Feb, 15

Senior Center closed for Presidents Day

Tuesday, Feb. 16

9 :30 a.m. Tai Chi

1 p.m. Movie, “Mr. Holmes”

Wednesday, Feb. 17

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. AARP Tax Aide

10:30 a.m. Book Club. “Ghosts of Gold Mountain” by Gordon H. Chang

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

Thursday, Feb. 18

9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters

9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. AARP Tax Aide

10:30 a.m. Writers Group via ZOOM

Friday, Feb. 19

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

12:40 p.m. Bingo

Delano Senior Center Menus for Feb. 11 to 19

The Delano Senior Dining Program is open Monday – Friday to serve low-cost, nutritious meals at 12 p.m. The dining site serves seniors age 60 and over. Meals on Wheels are available to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by Brickside Grille & Tap, Mario’s and South Fork BBQ, Dave’s Town Club, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost is $4.50 per meal, and you must register by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Hennepin County Lunch Bus is making its runs to Loretto, Independence, and Maple Plain. Space is limited, so sign up early. Masks required on the bus. If you have any questions, call 763-972-0574.

Thursday, Feb. 11 - Goulash with bread

Friday, Feb. 12 - Fettuccini, Valentine cookies, fresh fruit, strawberry Bavarian dessert.

Monday, Feb. 15 - Senior Center closed for Presidents Day

Tuesday, Feb. 16 - Baked Ziti, salad, bread, chocolate zucchini cake.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 - Breaded fish, fries, mixed veggies.

Thursday, Feb. 18 - Tater tot hot dish, assorted desserts

Friday, Feb. 19 - Cod, chips, fresh fruit.

