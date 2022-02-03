Steven Molkenthin cares about cutting hair, but it was his love of people that kept him coming back to his Anoka barbershop for 45 years.
Some clients have been coming to him that entire time, and others are third-generation customers, the 71-year-old Maple Grove resident said.
“It really turns into seeing what I call my once-a-month friends,” he said. “So many of us have grown old together.”
On Friday, Jan. 14, Molkenthin gave his last cut in the East Bank Barbers building at 2321 Seventh Ave. after he and his business partner, Nancy Ostlund, decided to close shop.
“It’s bittersweet,” Molkenthin said.
Customers will miss the two-chair operation where they could expect “a good product at a fair price” with a side of good-natured ribbing between Molkenthin and Ostlund, who worked together about 15 years.
“People love our bantering back and forth,” Ostlund said. “This is not a stuffy shop.”
Some customers even suggested erecting bleachers where an audience could listen and throw tomatoes.
The connection with people energized Molkenthin, and he often went beyond small talk.
“They always say there’s two things you shouldn’t talk about in a barbershop — politics and religion — and we do both,” he said. “But it’s not out of hatred.”
Molkenthin fondly remembers one customer, who has since died, who was on the opposite side of the political spectrum.
“At the end of the day, we were good friends,” Molkenthin said. He choked up as he added: “I think America’s lost that, and that it’s OK to be different, you know, and have different political beliefs, but we don’t have to hate each other.”
A Vietnam veteran, Molkenthin said he values the freedom available in the U.S. and respects veterans. The Constitution and Bill of Rights hung on the wall of his shop, and he cut active-duty service members’ hair for free.
Besides loving his country, he loves Anoka, where his ties stretch back further than his barbering years.
Born the son of a minister in Charles City, Iowa, he moved with his family to a different church every few years, and he ended up in Minneapolis around age 5. From there he moved to Brooklyn Park, near the Coon Rapids Dam, and attended Anoka schools from first through seventh grade before moving to Grand Rapids, where he graduated high school.
After high school he and two friends went to Alaska for the summer to fight forest fires. Then he attended college for a year in Bemidji but decided it wasn’t for him.
He joined the Navy for four years, where he was a medic specializing in orthopedics and served in a medevac role in Vietnam.
When he got out of the military, he couldn’t find a job in the medical field, so he went to Moler Barber School. His first barbering job was at Razor’s Court near the former Brookdale Mall in Brooklyn Center, he said.
One of his co-workers lived in Ramsey, and they opened a shop together in the Old Milk Factory on Fourth Avenue in Anoka in 1977. After about five years, Molkenthin decided to go off on his own, and he bought and remodeled a former gas station on Seventh Avenue. He’s worked in that location ever since.
“When we opened our doors here, we had six hair cutting stations and tanning beds,” he said.
After about 15 years, Molkenthin downsized to a two-chair barbershop.
Over the years, Molkenthin has seen Anoka change a lot, but he still views it as unique.
“Even though it’s expanded and become more of a suburb ... it’s still got that small-town feel,” he said.
The barbershop has weathered the changing times by focusing on respect and giving a good product at a fair price, according to Molkenthin.
“That’s what we’ve always done,” he said.
Although he’ll miss barbering in Anoka, Molkenthin said it’s time to “smell the roses.” He hopes to travel and spend time with grandchildren.
But he won’t completely give up barbering. He plans to cut hair from a shop in his basement in Maple Grove, both to supplement his income and to keep busy.
“I don’t want to just sit at home,” he said.
Ostlund also plans to continue cutting hair and is opening a shop in her home not far from the East Bank Barbers building.
As Molkenthin bids farewell to a long chapter of his life, he feels proud of what he accomplished.
“It’s been a good run,” he said.
Jonathan Young is the manager editor at the Anoka County Union.
