Playing with a doll that looks just like you is a part of childhood for many girls in the United States. But for some girls in other countries, this has not been a possibility. One area resident has been working with a local nonprofit has been working to bring dolls to girls in Nepal and India that will bring them hope.
Dayton resident Dr. Rebecca Thomley is an entrepreneur, psychologist and dedicated disaster relief specialist. She is the CEO of Orion Associates, which provides management services for nonprofit and for-profit organizations.
She is also one of the founding members of Headwaters Relief Organization and holds the title of chief executive officer.
Headwaters Relief Organization
The organization, based in Golden Valley, is a nonprofit disaster relief collaboration of volunteers that supports the needs of families and communities after disasters. It provides public health, psychosocial and medical support as well as disaster debris clean-up and re-building in partnership with other organizations.
“It developed as a grassroots response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005,” Thomley said. “I had responded as a mental health support with the Red Cross. It was clear what additional support was needed. Colleagues, friends, coworkers, and their families all wanted to volunteer to support those impacted by Hurricane Katrina. As a result, Headwaters’ Relief Organization developed.”
Thomley uses her background in psychology to aid in her missions with Headwaters. She said during college she gravitated towards classes in psychology but continuously pushed herself to look at other options in coursework. “At one point I truly wanted to be an archaeologist, but digging in dirt and bugs were not sufficient motivators,” she said. “I chose to major in psychology as well as criminal justice, but it was the direct experience in the field that led me to pursue graduate-level coursework and licensure as a psychologist.”
She passed her doctoral-level psychology exams and became a licensed psychologist at the age of 25.
“I soon realized that I did not have the training or experience to practice as a psychologist in many of the areas I wanted to,” she said. “As a result, I decided to go back to school and pursue a Masters and Doctorate in Clinical Psychology. Since that time, I have practiced with a focus in a variety of areas, from sexual abuse, disability work, neuropsychology and most recently trauma.”
Thomley said she has been involved with humanitarian work since a young age.
“I was surrounded, not only by the spirit of service, but photos of my grandmother from the early twentieth century decorated our hallways,” she said. “She was dressed in white, emblazoned with the iconic crest of a Red Cross nurse. National disasters have been a part of my life as a psychologist, both professionally and within this inherited spirit of service from my upbringing.”
She has aided people after the Oklahoma City Bombing, 9-11, the recent devastating earthquake in Puerto Rico, tornadoes, flooding, wildfires and now, the ongoing crisis of COVID-19. Internationally, she has worked with typhoons in the Philippines, the 2010 Haiti earthquake, the 2015 Nepal earthquake, with the Ebola pandemic in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.
“My work always takes into account the long-term recovery of the community,” she said. “I have continued my work in New Orleans since Katrina, through my involvement with children’s mental health and educational support. Making a long-term commitment to communities is important to me in my work.”
Asha doll
Part of Thomley’s recent work with the organization has been the creation of a doll for girls in Nepal and India. Many families in these countries cannot afford to give their daughters dolls of their own. And those dolls that are available have traditional western stereotypes- blonde hair and blue eyes.
“We created these dolls to help girls identify their own strength and beauty,” Thomley said. “Designed in cooperation with multicultural doll maker Positively Perfect, Asha, a doll whose name means hope, was created. She looks like little girls in Nepal and even wears a similar school uniform.”
The goal of Headwaters is to deliver 2,000 Asha dolls to Nepal. Each doll costs $25, which covers the cost of making and sending the doll to Nepal as part of a campaign focused on empowerment and supporting girls to continue their education.
Learn more about the doll or to buy or donate a doll, visit headwatersrelief.org/product/asha-hope/
People can support the work of Headwaters by volunteering or donating. Thomley said volunteers come from diverse backgrounds and experiences. All ages and skills are welcome. There is a way for everyone to contribute their time and talents. The organization has ongoing local service opportunities as well as fundraising campaigns and planned community events.
To help or learn more, visit headwatersrelief.org
