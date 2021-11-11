Motorists traveling Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Rogers now have another way to access or exit from the interstate.
Nov. 5, area city officials and other dignitaries gathered at the new Dayton Parkway Interchange for a grand opening event to celebrate its completion, along with improvements to I-94 between Maple Grove and Rogers.
Construction began in April 2020. The project includes new concrete on the freeway, an added lane between Highway 610 and Highway 101 (both west- and east-bound) and an improved Elm Creek Rest Area with 10 new spaces. The fourth and final eastbound lane of I-94 will be finished by Friday, Nov. 12, weather permitting.
The Dayton Parkway Interchange includes a new bridge and ramps constructed by the city of Dayton, connecting I-94 to Dayton Parkway and the surrounding communities. The ramps at the interchange opened to traffic last weekend.
“This project highlights a great partnership between the city of Dayton, the I-94 West Corridor Coalition and MnDOT, and shows what can be done working together,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “We are grateful for the communities’ patience during construction and look forward to how these improvements, along with the Dayton Parkway Interchange, will improve safety and benefit the region.”
The new interchange addresses a 6-mile I-94 interchange gap between Maple Grove and Rogers. The new interchange eases capacity issues, improves freight travel increases the corridor’s overall safety and mobility, and increases access to surrounding communities.
At the Nov. 5 grand opening event, Dayton Mayor Dennis Fisher said the new interchange will bring better access to Dayton, Rogers, Maple Grove and Corcoran, as well as new businesses. “In 2008, the initial planning indicated a 6-mile gap,” he said. “To address this issue, it required long-term planning for future growth in western Hennepin County and the city of Dayton.”
He thanked all current and past city employees and legislators who helped make this project happen. “We are extremely proud of our community being able to plan and develop this complex project that will serve our community for years to come,” Fisher said.
Rep. Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove) said it was an exciting day as she had been hearing about the project for years, noting it was a team effort.
“This is the highest traffic freight corridor in the state,” Robbins said. “And this will be a game-changer, not only for the haulers and the truckers, but also for the residents.”
Metropolitan Council Commissioner Charlie Zelle was also at the event. According to Anderson Kelliher, Zelle, a former MnDOT commissioner, has been working on the project since the beginning.
“Hats off to everyone here,” Zelle said. “This isn’t about one project. This is how you stitch together a series of projects.”
The recently completed segment is part of the I-94 from Maple Grove to Clearwater project. New lanes along I-94 between St. Michael and Albertville are expected to open in late November. Crews will finish adding new lanes on I-94 between Monticello and Clearwater in 2022.
For more information about this project, including any remaining traffic impacts, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project webpage at mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater.
